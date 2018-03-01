Khattar takes a dig at Kejriwal, says Haryana unit working as family

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi/File) Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi/File)

Taking a dig at the Arvind Kejriwal government over the alleged roughing up of the Delhi chief secretary, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said today politicians and officers in his state were working as a “family” for the betterment of people.

“Politicians and government officers in Haryana are working as a family for the betterment of people. We did not want to create a Delhi like situation in the state,” Khattar said here.

He was speaking at a one-day training programme on ‘Citizen Centric Administration and Good Governance’ at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) here, an official release said.

To ensure the benefit of various government programmes reaches “the last man in the queue”, ‘Antyodaya Seva Kendras’ will be set up where benefit of over 300 schemes will be made available under a single roof from April this year, said Khattar.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of a multi-storeyed residential project for HIPA employees to be constructed at a cost of about Rs 32 crore.

Addressing the IAS and HCS officers on this occasion, he said at present 281 Government to Citizen (G2C) services were being provided to the people of Haryana through a SARAL portal and these would be increased to 387 from April, 2018.

With this, people would be able to get the benefit of more government schemes sitting at home.

Good governance is when people are not required to plead before the government for the services which are their right, he stressed.

Khattar said today being an era of Information Technology (IT), a system should be evolved through which people could get all their work done in government offices in their very first visit.

Khattar congratulated HIPA on being conferred with a certificate of best institute by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

