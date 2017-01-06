Manohar Lal Khattar releases book on Haryana water bodies

At the book release function in New Delhi. At the book release function in New Delhi.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday released Narak Jeete Devsar, a book that provides an indepth account of the condition of ancient water bodies in the state.

Praising the efforts of author Rajkumar Bhardwaj, OSD (Media) to the Chief Minister, Khattar said the book is an invaluable addition to understanding the rich, cultural past of the people and the state.

It will also convey to the youth the importance of water conservation and its benefits, he said.

Noted environmentalist and water-conservation activist Rajendra Singh was a special guest at the book release function in New Delhi.

Bhardwaj has authored several books on social and economic issues of Haryana and Punjab.