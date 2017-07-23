Manohar Lal Khattar promises regularisation of unauthorised colonies

On the issue of reviving Badkhal lake, Khattar said that work was going on to fill water in this lake from two sides. (File/Photo) On the issue of reviving Badkhal lake, Khattar said that work was going on to fill water in this lake from two sides. (File/Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that all those unauthorised colonies of Faridabad will be regularised where residents pay the prescribed development charges. Khattar was hearing grievances of people at a ‘Janta Darbar’ organised at Faridabad, an official release said. The chief minister listened to problems of the people for almost three hours. Hearing the grievances, he said that for converting the unauthorized colonies of Faridabad into authorized ones, the state government has fixed development charges of Rs 1,250 per metre and the colonies where the residents pay these charges will be notified as authorized.

Development works can then be taken up in these colonies, he said.

Khattar said that an escrow account in the name of Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of that colony will be opened in a bank branch and on depositing development charges by at least 50 percent of residents living over there, an announcement will be made about regularization.

The government is also considering to prepare a plan to improve the living standard of slum dwellers by offering them alternate houses at minimum possible rates, he said.

Reacting on a complaint, the Chief Minister said that in next two months the RERA will come into existence in Haryana and then either the developer will have to hand over the flat or refund the money taken from the buyer.

He was hopeful that majority of the disputes between developers and apartment buyers will be resolved.

When a complainant from a village across the river Yamuna came and complained that he is unable to get electricity for his tubewell simply because his fields lie on the other side of Yamuna, that is, towards Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister directed the superintending engineer of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) Faridabad to talk to his counterpart posted in adjoining district of UP.

Khattar asked the DHBVN offical to request his counterpart if the villagers belonging to Haryana who are farming on the UP side of river Yamuna can be provided powerby that state.

We are ready to provide electricity connections to the villagers belonging to UP who are residing on Haryana side, he said. A mutual understanding need to be reached for facilitating electricity supply to the villages of both the states, he said.

On the issue of reviving Badkhal lake, Khattar said that work was going on to fill water in this lake from two sides.

It will enhance the tourism potential of this lake, he said.

He said that the state government is ready to provide round-the-clock power to villages, provided the line losses were below 20 per cent.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App