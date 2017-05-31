Manohar Lal Khattar orders action against Rohtak Mayor

Manohar Lal Khattar (File) Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

On the basis of a report of the State Vigilance Bureau, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has directed action against the mayor, senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor, municipal engineer and accounts officer of Rohtak Municipal Corporation for committing irregularities in the purchase of furniture. State’s Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain said Tuesday that the CM had directed the State Vigilance Bureau to conduct investigation into the matter on the basis of a complaint.

During the investigation, the Bureau found irregularities in the purchase of furniture and found Mayor Renu Dabla, Senior Deputy Mayor Manju, Deputy Mayor Ashok Kumar, Municipal Engineer Jagdish Chandra and Accounts Officer Vikas Kumar involved in the matter.

Acting on the report, the CM ordered the Divisional Commissioner of Rohtak to initiate action against the Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor for wrong conduct. He also directed Director, Urban Local Bodies Department, and Director, Treasury and Accounts Department, to initiate action against municipal engineer and accounts officer, respectively.

