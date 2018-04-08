Faces on the fringes of news: ‘My uniform gets me respect, makes me feel like an official’

Chowkidar Kaliram wants Class 4 status Chowkidar Kaliram wants Class 4 status

On April 2, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced a host of incentives for chowkidars, from doubling their monthly honorarium to Rs 7,000, to hiking the allowance for uniform, stick, whistle etc. Kaliram, 58, village chowkidar from Karnal, Haryana talks to The Indian Express about this.

1 For how long have you been working as a chowkidar?

I have been a village chowkidar since 2008. Policemen or other government officers visiting the village, at any hour, ask for the chowkidar first. So it is a 24×7 job; there are no fixed hours.

2 The state is set to double your salary. Is that enough?

The hike has come after four years. In 2014, the previous Congress government had increased our allowance to Rs 3,500 from Rs 2,500. But look at inflation. For a poor person like me, with nine family members, it is tough. Two of my sons are daily wagers. We have often taken loans to meet the monthly expenses. The government should give us Class 4 employee status, so that we can get the minimum wage of Rs 9,260 per month.

3 Do you think the uniform helps, and the stick, whistle that come with it?

I love my uniform. It gets me a lot of respect. It makes me feel like a government representative. We buy our equipment from neighbouring towns, and these last us two years. The stick and whistle are enough to scare away anti-social elements.

4 In the age of CCTV cameras, is your profession still relevant?

A CCTV camera can’t replace a chowkidar. Both are important. A chowkidar knows everything about the village, its residents. A camera can’t do that.

5 PM Narendra Modi, CM Khattar have referred to themselves as chowkidars.

It’s a matter of honour and pride for us. Senior leaders such as the prime minister and the chief minister understand the dignity of a chowkidar’s post.

