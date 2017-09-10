‘Always supported media’s freedom of speech’: Haryana CM Khattar on attack on media outside Ryan International School

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (File/Photo) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (File/Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday condemned the recent incident of an attack on journalists in front of Ryan International School in Gurugram by some policemen. “It is unfortunate, shouldn’t have happened. Directing action against policemen responsible for it,” Khattar was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Gurugram-based school has been in news about the gruesome murder of a seven-year-old student inside the school premises. Earlier in the day, a massive protest erupted outside the school against the school management which led to lathicharge by the police in which media persons were also attacked.

The Haryana CM also said he supports media’s freedom of speech and assured that losses will be compensated. “Always supported media’s freedom of speech. Medical treatment will be given to injured journalists and losses will be compensated,” he said, adding that the investigation into the incident will be completed within seven days and that those found guilty will be punished.

The state government has expressed willingness to accept the demand for a CBI probe into the murder, in which Class 2 boy Praduman Thakur was found with his throat slit in a school washroom on Friday. Earlier in the day, police used batons to quell the protest and detained 20 protestors. Cameras of some photojournalists were also damaged during the protest.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

