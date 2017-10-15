Special Coverage
  • Manohar Lal Khattar directs officers to repair canals in southern Haryana

Manohar Lal Khattar directs officers to repair canals in southern Haryana

The chief minister also asked officers in a meeting to focus on canals in Dadri, Badhada and Loharu areas in the region.

By: PTI | Published:October 15, 2017 8:06 pm
manohar lal khattar, haryana water capacity, haryana canals, haryana irrigation  Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar. (File)
Related News

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday directed Irrigation Department officials to have canals in southern Haryana repaired to increase their water carrying capacity.

The chief minister also asked officers in a meeting here to focus on canals in Dadri, Badhada and Loharu areas in the region.

In order to tackle staff shortage in the Panchayat Department, Khattar ordered the immediate appointment of a block development panchayat officer and an employee in Dadri, an official release said.

Reviewing announcements made for Dadri district, he directed the administration to work on them after holding discussion with the local legislator.

The Marketing Board’s executive engineer has been directed to set up a crop purchase centre in Baund Kalan, the release said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Express Adda
    Top News
    Oct 15: Latest News