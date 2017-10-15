Manohar Lal Khattar directs officers to repair canals in southern Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar. (File) Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar. (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday directed Irrigation Department officials to have canals in southern Haryana repaired to increase their water carrying capacity.

The chief minister also asked officers in a meeting here to focus on canals in Dadri, Badhada and Loharu areas in the region.

In order to tackle staff shortage in the Panchayat Department, Khattar ordered the immediate appointment of a block development panchayat officer and an employee in Dadri, an official release said.

Reviewing announcements made for Dadri district, he directed the administration to work on them after holding discussion with the local legislator.

The Marketing Board’s executive engineer has been directed to set up a crop purchase centre in Baund Kalan, the release said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App