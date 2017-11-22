Haryana: CM Khattar criticises Bhupinder Hooda’s plot offer to Miss World Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar Manushi Chhillar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday flayed his Congress predecessor Bhupinder Singh Hooda for offering a plot and Rs 6 crore to honour state-born Manushi Chhillar for winning the Miss World 2017 title. “What the former Chief Minister offered is his temperament, as his thinking is confined only to plots and cash. One should think above all this,” Khattar said.

Praising Manushi for bringing laurels to the country, Khattar said her answer to the last question that helped her bag the title reflected her thoughts and mindset. He said her reply was in consonance with the Indian culture and traditions. “I was very happy with her reply at the Miss World contest final when asked which profession deserves the highest salary, and why? “Her reply was ‘I don’t think it is just about cash. But I think it is about love and respect. All mothers sacrifice so much for their kids. Therefore, I think the profession that deserves the highest salary is that of mothers’,” Khattar said.

Khattar, who said he might meet Manushi next week, said his government would happily offer whatever office she would like to hold or ask for any incentive/reward/help so as to promote her thinking.

