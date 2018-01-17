Haryana rapes: Incidents unfortunate but don’t politicise it, CM Manohar Lal Khattar tells Opposition

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday urged the opposition parties not to politicise the recent rape cases in the state. Condemning the rise in number of crimes against women, Khattar said, “Such incidents are unfortunate. We’ll take strict action and tie up all loose ends. We have made changes in the police administration and transferred a few officers,” reported news agency ANI.
Khattar’s remarks came in the wake of increasing number of rapes being reported from Haryana. A 15-year old Dalit girl from Kurukshetra was allegedly gangraped and murdered with her body mutilated and injuries all over, including her face, neck, lips and chest. In another incident, an 11-year-old Dalit girl was gangraped and murdered in Panipat district. This comes close on the heels of another incident in which a 45-year-old labourer was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl and inserting a wooden stick inside her near Pinjore.
Read | Kurukshetra gangrape-murder case: Decomposed body of boy, who went missing along with girl, found
Listing down the initiatives taken by the government to ensure women safety, Khattar said, “We started ‘Dial 100 Project’, will also begin ‘1090 Project’ so women in danger can immediately contact police. We’ll look into matters, take help of counseling or legal action as the need be.” He also added that special courts will be set up to ensure speedy trial of rape cases. “I appeal political parties to not politicise the issue,” he added.
Meanwhile, stating that rape incidents have been taking place forever, RC Mishra, ADGP Ambala Range said, “It’s part of society. Role of police is to probe, nab criminal & prove things. We’re leaving no stone unturned to do that. We must work to stop such incidents from recurring.”
Former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, however, hit out at the state government over the law and order situation, asking the CM to step down “on moral grounds.” “The law and order situation in Haryana is worrisome. Four to five incidents of rape being reported within a span of just 48 hours is shocking. The crime graph has been going up during the past three years of Khattar government rule,” Hooda added.
- Jan 17, 2018 at 7:14 pma dead body of a minor girl was found in a mutilated condition in Haryana . She had been gang-raped , objects had been thrust inside her body and her liver was ruptured . Why have there been NO protests by Sangh 𝐂𝐨𝐰𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 , no Candlelight vigils by Bhakts ? no hash-tag trends on twitter Or fake outrage like they displayed in 2012 for Nirbhaya . No summons issued by NCW . How come the Hysterical Bhakt news anchors are not screaming for the resignation of the CM during prime-time , like they demanded Sheila Dixit's resignation in 2012 ? Is it because their favorite political party is in power ? Now all they can say is "please don't politicize the issue .."Reply
- Jan 17, 2018 at 7:09 pm5 brutal rapes in 5 days and all dumb Bhakts can say is - /" Don't politicize it " / BJP can politicize Cow Mata , Beef , Army , riots , Ram Mandir , Surgical strikes ....etc , but nobody else must speak on issues of Public interest ? But no other political party must speak about any other issue ? - when modijieeee and his NaMorons whine - "don't politicize the issue ". they are merely trying to curtail and forestall the FREE SPEECH of other parties . Every issue of public interest is a political issue , and political parties have every right to speak on any matter and ask for VOTES based on their stand .Reply
- Jan 17, 2018 at 7:07 pmOnly BJP-RSS has the right to politicize incidence.Reply