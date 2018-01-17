Haryana rapes: Incidents unfortunate but don’t politicise it, CM Manohar Lal Khattar tells Opposition

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar. (File) Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar. (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday urged the opposition parties not to politicise the recent rape cases in the state. Condemning the rise in number of crimes against women, Khattar said, “Such incidents are unfortunate. We’ll take strict action and tie up all loose ends. We have made changes in the police administration and transferred a few officers,” reported news agency ANI.

Khattar’s remarks came in the wake of increasing number of rapes being reported from Haryana. A 15-year old Dalit girl from Kurukshetra was allegedly gangraped and murdered with her body mutilated and injuries all over, including her face, neck, lips and chest. In another incident, an 11-year-old Dalit girl was gangraped and murdered in Panipat district. This comes close on the heels of another incident in which a 45-year-old labourer was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl and inserting a wooden stick inside her near Pinjore.

Read | Kurukshetra gangrape-murder case: Decomposed body of boy, who went missing along with girl, found

Listing down the initiatives taken by the government to ensure women safety, Khattar said, “We started ‘Dial 100 Project’, will also begin ‘1090 Project’ so women in danger can immediately contact police. We’ll look into matters, take help of counseling or legal action as the need be.” He also added that special courts will be set up to ensure speedy trial of rape cases. “I appeal political parties to not politicise the issue,” he added.

Meanwhile, stating that rape incidents have been taking place forever, RC Mishra, ADGP Ambala Range said, “It’s part of society. Role of police is to probe, nab criminal & prove things. We’re leaving no stone unturned to do that. We must work to stop such incidents from recurring.”

Former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, however, hit out at the state government over the law and order situation, asking the CM to step down “on moral grounds.” “The law and order situation in Haryana is worrisome. Four to five incidents of rape being reported within a span of just 48 hours is shocking. The crime graph has been going up during the past three years of Khattar government rule,” Hooda added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd