Manohar Lal Khattar beefs up CMO with one more IAS officer

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File Photo)

One more IAS officer has been posted in Haryana’s Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) while inducting Bhupinder Singh as deputy principal secretary to the chief minister. Singh was looking after agriculture department as its director and special secretary. There were already two IAS officers – R K Khullar as principal secretary to CM and Rakesh Gupta as additional principal secretary to CM – in the CMO. One Haryana civil services (HCS) officer, Mukul Kumar, is also in the CMO as officer on special duty (OSD) to the CM, apart from political appointees.

Apart from Bhupinder Singh’s posting in the CMO, the government on Tuesday also issued transfer and posting orders for eight IAS officers, apart from giving additional charge to five IAS officers with immediate effect.

IAS officer Arun Kumar Gupta has been posted as principal secretary, town and country planning and urban estates department. He will replace SS Prasad.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Dheera Khandelwal will now look after cooperation department while senior IAS officer Alok Nigam goes as ACS, public works (building and roads) department.

Principal secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar will also look after public relations department. Similarly, ACS KK Khandelwal will head the environment department, apart from his current assignments in the government.