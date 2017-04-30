Manohar Lal Khattar bats on curbing power theft at event run on stolen electricity

Some residents of the village alleged that they were being punished despite having paid their electricity bills whereas the CM’s own officials were involved in illegal activities. (Representational Image) Some residents of the village alleged that they were being punished despite having paid their electricity bills whereas the CM’s own officials were involved in illegal activities. (Representational Image)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged people to pay their electricity bills on time and use power legally, but ironically the event at which he made the appeal was allegedly being run on stolen electricity.

Some visuals surfaced purpotedly showing a wire hanging from an electricity pole near the tent of the chief minister’s function at village Mokhra here yesterday, causing embarrassment to the state government.

Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) Superintendent Engineer S K Bansal said that it was found that the owner of the tent house had made a temporary arrangement from a nearby electricity poll illegally to supply power for the function.

“A theft case has been registered against the owner of tent house,” he said.

Khattar had delivered a speech on implications of electricity theft to residents of the village at the event.

The state government officials pinned the blame on the tent house owner while denying that electricity was stolen for the event.

Bansal said that all the electrical equipments used at the event were running on generators.

Some residents of the village alleged that they were being punished despite having paid their electricity bills whereas the chief minister’s own officials were involved in illegal activities.

