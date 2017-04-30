Latest News
  • Manohar Lal Khattar bats on curbing power theft at event run on stolen electricity

Manohar Lal Khattar bats on curbing power theft at event run on stolen electricity

Khattar had delivered a speech on implications of electricity theft to residents of the village at the event.

By: PTI | Rohtak | Updated: April 30, 2017 6:54 pm
manohar lal khattar, curbing power theft, stolen electricity, haryana cm, haryana chief minister, chief minister, cm, haryana, electrcity, power-cut, village, cm manohar lal, chief minister manohar lal, manohar lal, india news, indian express news Some residents of the village alleged that they were being punished despite having paid their electricity bills whereas the CM’s own officials were involved in illegal activities. (Representational Image)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged people to pay their electricity bills on time and use power legally, but ironically the event at which he made the appeal was allegedly being run on stolen electricity.

Some visuals surfaced purpotedly showing a wire hanging from an electricity pole near the tent of the chief minister’s function at village Mokhra here yesterday, causing embarrassment to the state government.

Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) Superintendent Engineer S K Bansal said that it was found that the owner of the tent house had made a temporary arrangement from a nearby electricity poll illegally to supply power for the function.

“A theft case has been registered against the owner of tent house,” he said.

Khattar had delivered a speech on implications of electricity theft to residents of the village at the event.

The state government officials pinned the blame on the tent house owner while denying that electricity was stolen for the event.

Bansal said that all the electrical equipments used at the event were running on generators.

Some residents of the village alleged that they were being punished despite having paid their electricity bills whereas the chief minister’s own officials were involved in illegal activities.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

  1. A
    anon
    Apr 30, 2017 at 7:37 pm
    Chaddiwalas have only cow dun.g in their brains
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Must Read

    Apr 30: Latest News