Mann ki Baat: Soldiers from land of Gandhi, Buddha sending message of peace, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express Photo)

Asserting that India has always given the message of peace, unity and harmony to the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Mann ki Baat that Indian soldiers are bringing glory to the nation as UN peacekeepers.

Hailing Indian soldiers’ contribution for the maintenance of peace in different parts of the world, Modi said in the episode aired on Sunday that India is the third highest contributor to UN peacekeeping missions, with around 7,000 personnel on missions across the world, and also imparts training to their counterparts from 85 countries.

“The brave peacekeepers from this land of Mahatma Gandhi and Gautam Buddha have sent a message of peace and amity around the world,” Modi said in his Mann ki Baat programme.

Hailing the armed forces, Modi mentioned his recent visit to Gurez, near the Line of Control in Kashmir, to spend Diwali with the soldiers. Calling it an “unforgettable” experience, he lauded the “struggle, dedication and sacrifices” of the soldiers. Referring to the UN Day celebrated on October 24, he said it is an occasion to remember the efforts of the UN to establish peace.

“We are believers of ‘vasudev kutumbakam’, which means the whole world is one. Because of this belief, India has been an active participant in key UN initiatives,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister expressed concern over the increasing lifestyle diseases among children. “ The diseases which surfaced in old age, or emerged around the last lap of life, have (now) started to appear in children. It is indeed surprising when we hear that children today are suffering from diabetes,” Modi said.

Modi spoke about the need for the society and families to pay attention to this crisis. “Ýou just need to make small regular changes in order to transform your habits, making them a part of your life. I would like families to consciously try to inculcate in children the habit of playing in open grounds.”

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App