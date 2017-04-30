PM Modi on Mann ki Baat: In new India, no VIP, only EPI (Every person is Important)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the celebration function of 50 years of Basava jayanthi at Vigyan Bhawan 2017. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri). Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the celebration function of 50 years of Basava jayanthi at Vigyan Bhawan 2017. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri).

Picking up from where he had left off in his last Mann ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was overwhelmed by the public response on preventing wastage of food. “I thank people for putting forward their suggestions on topics for Mann Ki Baat address. For instance, some asked me to speak on the food waste issue. After the previous address, I came across so many initiatives that were launched to tackle this issue,” he said.

Highlights: PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat

PM Modi, in his address to the nation, urged the youth to step out of their comfort zone and experience new things during the summer vacation.

“Our youngsters often prefer leading lives in comfort zones. Now that the vacation period is here, I request our youngsters to move towards new experiences, discover news places and new skills. I urge you to conduct new experiments,” PM Modi said.

On the climate change challenge, the prime minister said the rise in temperatures across India during the months of March and April is proof that the nature has changed the laws. “Climate change was earlier a topic for academicians and seminar. However, today we experience this in our daily lives. Nature has changed the laws. May June ki garmi March April mein aagayi,” he said.

Speaking on the recent government order banning the use of the red beacon, PM Modi said every person in the country is important.

“There is a strong opposition towards the VIP culture in our country. I only realised it recently. The government recently decided that no person in India, no matter how important, would not use the red beacon on his vehicle. However, we now need to cleanse the VIP system out of our minds,” PM Modi said. “Instead of VIP, importance will be given to EPI (Every Person Important)”

