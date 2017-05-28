Mann ki Baat: PM Modi says constructive criticism strengthens democracy

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi paid tribute to RSS ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his 134th birth anniversary. Mann ki Baat: PM Modi paid tribute to RSS ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his 134th birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that “constructive criticism” is important for a vigilant and responsive nation. PM Modi was addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, his first since completing three years in power.

“Constructive criticism strengthens democracy. I am very happy people are evaluating our work in great detail,” PM Modi said in his address to the nation. He also said that ‘Mann ki Baat’ helped him connect with every Indian in a “very special way”. Wishing the nation on the occasion of Ramzan, Modi said that he was proud that all the major religions of the world lived harmoniously in India.

“We are proud that out ancestors have left such a culture where India’s diversity today is its strength. We are proud that people from all faiths live in India in a harmonious manner,” said the Prime Minister.

In his address, Modi also spoke about the importance of nature, public hygiene and yoga. He said by connecting with nature, one would ‘nurture’ a better planet.

“Connecting with nature is nothing but connecting with ourselves. If we do so we nurture a better planet,” PM Modi said.

Calling on the public to make cleanliness a “mass movement”, Modi said that one should find ways for effective waste management.

“We shouldn’t consider waste just as garbage. Once we start considering it as ‘wealth’, we will be able to find newer ways for effective waste management,” PM Modi said. He also took the opportunity to praise Mumbai-based Afroz Shah and his entire team on their efforts to clean Mumbai’s Versova beach. He also lauded the media’s role in creating awareness about cleanliness.

On Yoga, he said that it helps in connecting people all over the world just like it connects all the senses of the body. He also suggested that on the occasion of the third Yoga World Day, three generations of a family should come together and practice yoga.

PM Modi paid tribute to RSS ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his 134th birth anniversary and said that he was happy to see youngsters taking interest in the lives of freedom fighters like Savarkar, who spent their lives in jail.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd