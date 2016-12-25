Mann ki Baat: PM Modi announces lucky draw for those making digital payments

Latest News
This is PM Modi's second radio broadcast after he announced the demonetisation move on November 8.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 25, 2016 11:41 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday. The PM is expected to make an announcement regarding demonetisation as the period of restrictions imposed on bank transactions and currency exchange has entered its last week. On Saturday, speaking at the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), PM Modi said “the time for ruin of the dishonest is coming.” He also warned the black money hoarders and those involved in illegal exchange of cash that they will not be spared.

This is PM Modi’s second radio broadcast after he announced the demonetisation move on November 8. In his broadcast on November 27, PM Modi had said that the decision was not easy for him to take and urged the public to support him in this initiative. Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi took to Twitter and wished everyone on the occasion of Christmas. He also greeted his counterpart Nawaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on their birthday.

Highlights:

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:35 am

PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio broadcast ends

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:33 am

I congratulate all these players. Junior Hockey team also won world cup after 15 years. This is a good news for Indian Hockey: PM

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:33 am

Indian cricket team’s victory against England is a happy news. Some youngsters have also performed exceptionally: PM

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:31 am

This will help the ‘differently-abled’ in many ways including employment opportunities and complaints redressal

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:30 am

Amidst the chaos in Parliament, a bill for ‘Divyang’ people in the country was passed. We are committed to uplifting our ‘Divyang’ citizens

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:28 am

PM Modi cites reports from different organisations like World Bank and IMF

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:27 am

Because of the constant efforts of our countrymen, India is growing on various economic parameters.

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:26 am

We have formulated a very strict law on ‘Benaami’ property

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:25 am

We have to win this battle and there is no question of backing out: PM

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:24 am

I want to congratulate my countrymen for one thing. You can see that people are being caught with ‘illegal’ money and it is because of the ‘aware citizens’ who are sharing such information with us: PM

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:22 am

About the changes and fresh notifications by RBI and Govt after demonetisation, PM Modi says: Government is taking regular feedback from people and it is alright to make changes according to it

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:22 am

I wanted that a discussion was held in Parliament regarding funding to political parties but the opposition did not let the Houses run. People are spreading rumours that political parties have free hand but this is not true: PM Modi

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:20 am

People have tried to paint this fight against corruption and black money as communal move. They have tried to spread rumour.

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:19 am

Gurumani has written to me saying ‘we are fighting against corruption and black money like military’ : PM Modi

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:17 am

People have written to me about the problems they are facing because of demonetisation move. There are majority of people who have written to me praising the move but have mentioned the wrongdoings done by others. There is also a third set of people who have praised demonetisation and have pledged to take this forward: PM Modi

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:15 am

In our country, the informal sector is quite big and most of the workers are paid their wages in form of cash. They also face exploitation because of this. Now digital transactions are helping these workers: PM Modi

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:11 am

In last few days, cashless transactions have gone up by 200-300 per cent. To give it a push, government has taken a big step. The traders who use digital payment method will get a tax rebate under this scheme: PM Modi

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:10 am

There are 30 crore cards (ATM/debit/credit) in India and out of those 20 crore are held by those belonging to lower and middle-income background

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:09 am

This scheme is formulated keeping in mind people belonging from poor and middle-class background: PM Modi

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:08 am

A bumper draw will be held on BR Ambedkar’s birthday

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:07 am

For the next 100 days, 15,000 people will get Rs 1,000 as prize in a lucky draw. The draw is for those who use digital payment methods. Every week there will also be a big draw and the prize money will be in lakhs: PM Modi

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:06 am

We are starting two schemes from today for both the buyers and traders to promote digital payments: PM Modi

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:05 am

I have shared an old video of my meeting with Atal ji when i was a party worker: PM Modi

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:04 am

“I salute Atal ji on his birthday” : PM Modi

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:04 am

PM Modi begins by paying tribute to Pt Madan Mohan Malviya. Today is his birth anniversary. He also praises former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birthday

Namit Hans December 25, 201611:03 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now addressing the nation through Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast

