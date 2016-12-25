Mann ki Baat: PM Modi announces lucky draw for those making digital payments

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday. The PM is expected to make an announcement regarding demonetisation as the period of restrictions imposed on bank transactions and currency exchange has entered its last week. On Saturday, speaking at the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), PM Modi said “the time for ruin of the dishonest is coming.” He also warned the black money hoarders and those involved in illegal exchange of cash that they will not be spared.

This is PM Modi’s second radio broadcast after he announced the demonetisation move on November 8. In his broadcast on November 27, PM Modi had said that the decision was not easy for him to take and urged the public to support him in this initiative. Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi took to Twitter and wished everyone on the occasion of Christmas. He also greeted his counterpart Nawaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on their birthday.

Highlights:

