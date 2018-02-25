Mann ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi says India moving towards women-led development

In the latest edition of his monthly radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is heading towards a women-led development from only women development. He said, “We are discussing development under the leadership of women. India is heading towards women-led development from only women development.”
In the 41st edition of the radio show, the PM said it the duty of everyone to ensure equal participation to women in every sphere of life. He quoted Swami Vivekanada saying, “The idea of perfect womanhood is perfect independence, this thought shred hundred years ago is a reflection of Nari Shakti (women power) in Indian culture”.
Modi also spoke about a unique ‘trash festival’ which was celebrated in Chhattisgarh to spread awareness about reusing waste creatively and recycling garbage. He spoke about the GOBAR-dhan scheme which has been rolled out in rural areas to convert waste to biogas. Modi recalled that emphasis on ‘Waste to Energy’ and ‘Waste to Wealth’ was laid in this year’s budget as well. The initiative is called ‘GOBAR-Dhan’ scheme for villages under Swachh Bharat.
The purpose of the initiative, Modi explained, is to convert animal dung and garbage into compost. He further added, “The ‘GOBAR-Dhan’ yojana must also be seen as a source of income for the farmers of rural India. It will help keep villages clean, improve the health of the animals, and biogas will increase self-reliance in energy for cooking and lighting.”
Modi spoke about an online trading platform which will be set up to connect farmers to buyers of agricultural waste under the ‘GOBAR-dhan yojana’. He urged women to create self-help groups, creative societies and take full advantage of this opportunity. “Become a part of this ‘Clean Energy’ and ‘Green Jobs’,” he said.
Modi mentioned about three villages in Elephanta Island near Navi Mumbai which recently received electricity, 70 years after independence, and said, “This is not just electricity, but a new beginning of development phase.”
PM Modi concluded his speech with Holi greetings to people across the country. He said, “Holi gives the message of spreading peace, brotherhood & unity among all.” He emphasised that Holika dahan meant burning the evil inside us and this ritual is as important as colours on this festival.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 25, 2018 at 3:58 pmFAKEDNRANATH women empowerment - 1>1. Over the last three years, there were over 24,000 reported dowry deaths in India. 2> As many as 70 of married women in India between 15 and 49 years of age are victims of beatings or rape 3> According to a 2011 study, 72 of acid-attack cases in India from 2002 to 2010 included at least one female victim 4>According to UNICEF, foetal determination by unethical medical professionals has today grown into a ₹1,000 crore industry in India 5>Following the 2011 census, a number of activists raised concerns that up to 8 million female foetuses had been aborted in the previous decade. 6>Although child marriage is illegal in India, almost half of all women between the ages of 20 and 24 years were married off before the legal age of 18 7>According to a report, India shows "extremely high" levels of gender inequality, with a Gender Parity Score of 0.48, compared to an ideal score of 1.Reply
- Feb 25, 2018 at 3:58 pm8. A recent survey revealed that the median wage for women in India was 27 lower than what men make. 9. According to the National Crime Record Bureau's 2014 report, 39.8 of rape victims in India are girls under the age of 18 10. While the male literacy rate of India stands at 82.14 , the female literacy rate is only 65.46 , with Rajasthan having the lowest female literacy at 52.66 11. And despite an improving child ratio, India still ranks an abysmal 127th out of 146 in the United Nation's Gender Inequality Index.Reply
- Feb 25, 2018 at 3:55 pmFAKEDNRANATH women empowerment - bride trafficking in haryana - s: youthkiawaaz /2017/04/in-photos-the-lives-of-trafficked-brides-in-india/Reply
- Feb 25, 2018 at 3:52 pmFakendranath's women's devp - Haryana - Rajasthan - RAJPUTS TREAT WOMEN AS PROPERTY BIMARU RAJASTHAN - STATUS OF WOMEN The condition of women in Rajasthan is pitiable in comparison to other states.it is among the worst states in the country for women. Infamous for child marriages, Rajasthan is among the states having worst ratios in the country . Here, women have to collect water from uncovered wells and cook food on firewood. Besides, the desert state also has the worst percentage of girls going to school in 15-17 age group. The women are not well employed too. The reproductive span of women here is second highest in the country .Only 72.1 of girls in the age group of 15-17 years attend schools, which is worst in the country. Rajasthan is one of the states with high maternal mortality ratio (MMR). The MMR in the state is 244 deaths per one lakh live births. the child ratio (0-6 years) in Rajasthan is 888.Reply
- Feb 25, 2018 at 3:53 pmWOMEN IN BIMARU RAJASTHAN UNDER THE YOKE OF TALIBAN-LIKE HINDU PATRIARCHY - Discrimination against women manifests itself in many forms that start even before birth. selection, not celebrating the birth of female children girl-child, naming girls Mafi (Sorry) or Dhapu (Enough) and forcing them to drop out of school after primary level to assist at home are just some examples of this. The prevalence of child marriage and the dowry system, an insistence that girls keep purdah, domestic violence, and harassment of young girls by in-laws are also linked directly to gender inequality. Women are excluded from decision-making processes in their homes and communities, and traditional caste and community leadership structures do not encourage women to voice their grievances openly.Reply
- Feb 25, 2018 at 3:52 pmFakendranath's women's devp - Haryana - Moron lal khattar has followed the fakester's clarion call to make haryana the rape capital of india. haryana's tourism potential has seen quantum fulfilment will all rapists making a beeline for haryana because rapes happen with impunity in haryana. Moron lal khattar triviliases it by blaming it on women their dress their western outlook and loos of hindutva tradition. moron lal khattar also follows his ga y leader's legendary maxim - RAPES DO NOT HAPPEN IN BHARAT. uppercastes routinely raping lowcaste women for 5000 yrs is no rape - it is virtue!Reply
- Feb 25, 2018 at 3:15 pmtypical example of Fekugiri, he left his wife Jashodaben and giving bhashan to Bhakts... and bankts clap on his fekugiri.Reply
- Load More Comments