Mann ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi says India moving towards women-led development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the latest edition of his monthly radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is heading towards a women-led development from only women development. He said, “We are discussing development under the leadership of women. India is heading towards women-led development from only women development.”

In the 41st edition of the radio show, the PM said it the duty of everyone to ensure equal participation to women in every sphere of life. He quoted Swami Vivekanada saying, “The idea of perfect womanhood is perfect independence, this thought shred hundred years ago is a reflection of Nari Shakti (women power) in Indian culture”.

Modi also spoke about a unique ‘trash festival’ which was celebrated in Chhattisgarh to spread awareness about reusing waste creatively and recycling garbage. He spoke about the GOBAR-dhan scheme which has been rolled out in rural areas to convert waste to biogas. Modi recalled that emphasis on ‘Waste to Energy’ and ‘Waste to Wealth’ was laid in this year’s budget as well. The initiative is called ‘GOBAR-Dhan’ scheme for villages under Swachh Bharat.

The purpose of the initiative, Modi explained, is to convert animal dung and garbage into compost. He further added, “The ‘GOBAR-Dhan’ yojana must also be seen as a source of income for the farmers of rural India. It will help keep villages clean, improve the health of the animals, and biogas will increase self-reliance in energy for cooking and lighting.”

Modi spoke about an online trading platform which will be set up to connect farmers to buyers of agricultural waste under the ‘GOBAR-dhan yojana’. He urged women to create self-help groups, creative societies and take full advantage of this opportunity. “Become a part of this ‘Clean Energy’ and ‘Green Jobs’,” he said.

Modi mentioned about three villages in Elephanta Island near Navi Mumbai which recently received electricity, 70 years after independence, and said, “This is not just electricity, but a new beginning of development phase.”

PM Modi concluded his speech with Holi greetings to people across the country. He said, “Holi gives the message of spreading peace, brotherhood & unity among all.” He emphasised that Holika dahan meant burning the evil inside us and this ritual is as important as colours on this festival.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd