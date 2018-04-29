Mann ki Baat: PM Modi invites students to join Swachh Bharat summer internship project, focuses on water conservation

Modi said the Swachh Bharat Summer internship was an opportunity for young people to bring about a change in society. (File) Modi said the Swachh Bharat Summer internship was an opportunity for young people to bring about a change in society. (File)

Back from a two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged students across the country to join the Swachh Bharat Summer internship programme. He also said the government was leaving no stone unturned towards water conservation. Addressing the nation in his 43rd Mann ki Baat radio programme, Modi said the Swachh Bharat Summer internship was an opportunity for young people to bring about a change in society.

“I urge the college students, NCC and NSS youth, students of Nehru Yuva Kendra to come forward and contribute towards the welfare of society. The best interns will be awarded. The UGC will give them credit points,” PM Modi said, asserting that the programme would be a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of his 150th birth anniversary on October 2. On April 25, the HRD Ministry had invited eligible students to register for the internship programme. As per MHRD guidelines, students during the period of internship need to adopt one or more villages and undertake welfare activities. The internship will be of 100 hours from May 1 to July 31, 2018.

Amid reports that major cities in the country, including IT hub Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, were staring at a water crisis, Modi said several efforts have been undertaken in the last three years towards water conservation and water management. Saying that conservation of water was in the heart of Indians and it should be a social responsibility, the PM claimed that in 2017-18, about Rs 35,000 crore was spent on water preservation alone. “Around 150 lakh hectares of land got benefited with these steps. The budget of MGNREGA is also used for water conservation,” Modi said.

Continuing with his outreach to the Dalit community, Modi said Ambedkar had empowered crores of people, including the deprived and marginalised. “There can’t be a bigger example of compassion than Babasaheb Ambedkar who empowered crores of people – be it Dalit, aggrieved, exploited, deprived or marginalised,” he said. The PM, who will launch BJP’s Buddha Jayanti celebrations in the national capital on Monday, also recalled that India’s defence history was connected with the auspicious day. “India’s defence history is connected with the popular ‘Smiling Buddha’ as the Pokhran N-test was successfully carried out on Buddha Purnima in 1998,” Modi said.

Hailing the Indian athletes, especially women, for their stunning performance at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Australia, the PM said there were many path breaking ‘firsts’ in the event. “Women athletes have India very proud during this year’s Commonwealth Games as they won majority of the awards. India’s performance in Commonwealth Games was par excellence. At the same time, it was special. Special in the sense that this time there were many path breaking ‘firsts’,” he said. India finished third at the Commonwealth Games, with 66 medals, including 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze.

