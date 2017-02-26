Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges everyone to promote BHIM app

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Digital payments will help fight corruption and proliferation of black money. Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Digital payments will help fight corruption and proliferation of black money.

Remembering Dr B R Ambedkar in his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged everyone to teach at least 125 persons how to use the BHIM app. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant recently claimed that the digital payments app was downloaded a record 17 million times. The prime minister went on to add that whoever had benefited from the DigiDhan scheme to become its ambassador. According to reports, over Rs 100 crore was awarded under Lucky Grahak Yojna to nearly 8 lakh customers. “Digital payments will help fight corruption and proliferation of black money,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi also spoke about how farmers across the country have broken all previous records by producing a bumper harvest this year. “We have produced a bumper crop this year and have broken all the previous records. I urge the farmers to also grow different type of food grain,” he said.

He congratulated the Indian blind cricket team on winning the World Cup and appreciated the performance of ‘divyang’ players in Rio Paralympics. “We welcomed the performance of our ‘divyang’ players in Rio Olympics. I congratulate Indian blind Cricket team on winning the world cup,” he said.

The prime minister began his monthly address congratulating ISRO scientists on the recent rocket launch. “Our scientists have made us proud. ISRO has recently made a world record recently by launching 104 satellites successfully. This is also 38th successful launch by PSLV,” he said. He also spoke about India successfully test firing the Ballistic Interceptor Missile.

