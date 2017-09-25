Mann Ki Baat: Not my mann, but mind of countrymen, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Source: PTI Photo) PM Narendra Modi (Source: PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose radio programme Mann Ki Baat completed three years, on Sunday said the show was not about what was on his mind, but reflected “our countrymen’s minds”. Rivals have criticised Mann Ki Baat, saying the Prime Minister should speak about what people think. On Sunday, Modi said on the radio programme that Mann Ki Baat provided him with the unique opportunity to get connected to the emotions of people, their expectations and grievances.

“And I have never said that these are the expressions of my mind. Mann Ki Baat reflects our countrymen’s minds, their expressions, their expectations. And when I say things in Mann Ki Baat, people from across the country send their ideas, experiences and feelings to me. Most of these are inspiring to me,” he said.

While noting that after three years, every aspect of the show — positive and negative— will be analysed, the Prime Minister said a number of ideas expressed were regarding improvements in the functioning of his government.

“The result of this whole exercise has been that that the government has started realising the sensitivities and powerful ideas of the people in far-off places. And, this is why the three-year journey of Mann Ki Baat is in fact a journey of our countrymen, their emotions and feelings,” he said.

Quoting Acharya Vinoba Bhave’s phrase ‘A-sarkari, Asarkari’, meaning non-government is effective, Modi said he kept the programme away from political hues and tried to remain connected with people with a stable mind, rather than being diverted by the heat of the moment.

In his address, the Prime Minister dwelt on how there can be a value addition in tourism when one travels not only as a visitor but also like a student and makes an effort to assimilate, understand and adapt. “This is my personal experience. I had a chance to visit more than 500 districts of India. In more than 450 districts, I had a night stay too. And now, when I am shouldering this responsibility in India, that travel is coming in very handy….” he said, linking it with his pitch of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.

Modi praised the contribution of Kashmiri youth Bilal Ahmad Dar, who used to clean the Wular Lake of plastic, used bottles and other waste. “He also earns from this activity. His father had died of cancer at a very young age but he connected his livelihood with cleanliness. I congratulate Srinagar Municipal Corporation for taking this initiative towards sanitation and for their imagination to appoint an ambassador for this cause of cleanliness because Srinagar is a tourist destination.”

As their birth anniversaries are close, Modi talked about what was “common” in Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Jai Prakash Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, who he said were great personalities who lived for the people. “Like Gandhiji, Deen Dayal Upadhyayji also talked about the last person on the farthest fringes. Deen Dayalji talked about the poorest of the poor the deprived, distressed ones and spoke of how, through education, employment or otherwise his life could be transformed.”

