Mann ki Baat: PM Modi says 125 crore Indians will help create Bhavya, Divya Bharat

PM Modi on Mann ki Baat: “We live in the 21st Century. Everyone wants a change for betterment — for a new India.” (Source: PTI) PM Modi on Mann ki Baat: “We live in the 21st Century. Everyone wants a change for betterment — for a new India.” (Source: PTI)

In his first ‘Mann ki Baat‘ after the Bharatiya Janata Party swept Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the recently concluded state assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said 125 crore Indians want to create a Bhavya and Divya Bharat. “New India manifests the strength and skills of 125 crore Indians, who will create a Bhavya and Divya India,” he said. Sharing his vision of “New India”, the prime minister added that despite their differences, Indians are always seen helping the needy.

“We live in the 21st Century. Everyone wants a change for betterment — for a new India. 125 Crore Indians want to make new India, a great India. And everyone wants to contribute in their own ways. The people of India are caring in nature. Despite their differences, they are seen as helping others, especially the poor, needy, sick. That is our biggest strength – to be there for one another,” he said.

Earlier this month, during a roadshow in Delhi after BJP’s historic result in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said: “I am seeing the election results in the five states as foundation for a New India.”

In the 30th edition of his monthly radio address, PM Modi also remembered the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi during the Independence movement. He also invited suggestions for the upcoming 3rd World Yoga Day.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd