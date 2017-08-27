PM Modi on Mann ki Baat: Violence in the name of faith unacceptable, guilty will not be spared

After Friday’s violence in Haryana claimed the lives of at least 36 dera followers and left 250 injured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 35th Mann ki Baat address, said violence in any form is unacceptable and those responsible for it will not be spared by the government.
“No one has the right to take the law into one’s own hands in the name of one’s beliefs,” said PM Modi. “I want to assure my countrymen that people who take the law into their own hands and are on the path of violent suppression – whether it is a person or a group – neither this country nor any government will tolerate it. Each and every person will have to abide by the law; the law will fix accountability and the guilty will unquestionably be punished.”
PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat: Full text of his address
On Friday, a special CBI court convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for raping two of his followers. In the ensuing violence over the court verdict, at least 36 dera followers were killed and 250 injured. Curfew has been imposed in Sirsa and other parts of Haryana.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court blamed the BJP government at state and Centre for failing to take adequate precautionary measures. On Monday, a CBI judge will travel to the jail in which Ram Rahim is lodged and pronounce the quantum of punishment.
Meanwhile, an uneasy calm prevailed in Haryana and Punjab where curfew was relaxed at some places that were hit by violence. There was no report of any violence in Haryana since yesterday even as security forces remained on alert. In Sirsa, the district administration on Sunday morning relaxed the curfew for five hours in and around Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters.
Rail service from Delhi to Katra via Ambala have been resumed, Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said, adding peace prevails in the state.
