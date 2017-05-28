Latest News
  • Mann ki baat: PM Narendra Modi’s 32nd radio address at 11 am today

This will be PM Narendra Modi's first address to the nation after completing three years in power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am. This will be the 32nd edition of the popular radio programme and also his first after completing three years in power. It will simultaneously be broadcast on the YouTube channels of Prime Minister’s Office’s and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The programme can also be watched on national TV channel, DD News. The live streaming of the address will also be available on the Narendra Modi mobile app.

In the last episode of the programme, the Prime Minister touched up on various issues, including the VIP culture in the country. He had called on people to get rid of the VIP culture from their minds and asserted that the concept of New India is EPI — Every Person is Important. He also encouraged students to try new things during their summer vacations. PM Modi also urged people to make provisions to help birds and animals quench their thirst during the summers.

  1. J
    Joydeep
    May 28, 2017 at 9:51 am
    Ha ha. Monkey baat
    Reply
    1. A
      Aujla Aujla
      May 28, 2017 at 9:40 am
      Looks Mr.Modi got g problem again stead of going to a doctor to get sum help.He is going to let it go in peoples faces.BJP supporter will love it.
      Reply

