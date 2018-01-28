PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat address: Women empowerment, achievers take centre stage

PM Modi Mann ki Baat: He mentioned the achievements of Flying Officers Bhavna Kanth, Mohana Singh, and Avani Chaturvedi, who became the first women to be commissioned as fighter pilots. (Express Photo by Tashi; Amit Mehra) PM Modi Mann ki Baat: He mentioned the achievements of Flying Officers Bhavna Kanth, Mohana Singh, and Avani Chaturvedi, who became the first women to be commissioned as fighter pilots. (Express Photo by Tashi; Amit Mehra)

Addressing the nation in the first ‘Mann ki Baat’ program of 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at length about women empowerment and how they are moving ahead in all fields.

A large section of the 40th episode of the monthly broadcast on Sunday was dedicated to women achievers. PM Modi spoke about women achievers from different fields who recently met President Ram Nath Kovind. PM Modi, who hosted the leaders of 10 ASEAN nations on Republic Day, also said that the women BSF bikers caught the attention of many when they displayed their skills during the parade on January 26.

He mentioned the achievements of Flying Officers Bhavna Kanth, Mohana Singh, and Avani Chaturvedi, who became the first women to be commissioned as fighter pilots. He also mentioned the all-women crew of INS Tarini which is on an expedition to circumnavigate the globe.

PM Modi also Remembered NASA astronaut Kalpana Chawla, whose death anniversary falls on February 1. “Country lost Kalpana Chawla at a young age but her life is an example for the entire world, especially for thousands of Indian women,” he said.

Saying that “a daughter is equal to 10 men,” PM Modi expressed that the contribution of women is immense in our society and our lives.

Earlier, the PM had invited people to pitch ideas for today’s programme. Talking about a picture shared by Mangesh from Maharashtra, Modi highlighted a cleanliness campaign led by people in Akola saw the participation of over 6,000 people and 100 NGOs to clean river Morena.

The government recently announced the names of winners of this year’s Padma awards; congratulating the winners, PM Modi shed light on how the change of norms in nominating people for the awards has helped to recognise those who have been tirelessly working for a better society, away from the spotlight.

PM Modi mentioned some of the awardees who have devoted their entire life to public service. He also congratulated the people of Bihar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for forming a 13,000 km long human chain. Modi said, “In our country, there have been unending initiatives against social ills and evil practices, both individually and collectively. In order to uproot social ills in Bihar, world’s longest human chain spanning over 13,000 kilometers was formed.”

As India observes Martyr’s Day on Tuesday, PM Modi concluded his address by remembering the father of the nation in his monthly broadcast. He said, “The path shown by Mahatma Gandhi is relevant even today, and if we pledge to walk on that path there can be a no bigger tribute to Gandhi Ji.”

