Mann ki Baat: PM Modi says GST transformed Indian economy

Mann ki Baat: “It is also an example of cooperative federalism. All decisions were taken by both Centre and States in an union. GST is more than just a tax reform! It ushers in a new culture”, said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (file photo) Mann ki Baat: “It is also an example of cooperative federalism. All decisions were taken by both Centre and States in an union. GST is more than just a tax reform! It ushers in a new culture”, said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (file photo)

Addressing the nation in his monthly edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has transformed the economy. “Successful rollout of GST is a case study and a topic for research. The pundits, specialists and the economists around the world shall someday study the successful roll out of GST in India and the involvement of more than a billion people in it’s implementation”, said PM Modi.

“It is also an example of cooperative federalism. All decisions were taken by both Centre and States in an union. GST is more than just a tax reform! It ushers in a new culture”, added the Prime Minister.

Talking about the public response people to the GST roll out, PM Modi said: “I feel very happy when a poor person writes to say how because of GST, prices of various items essential for him have come down. A man from the remote corner of North East India pens down a letter and says that the apprehensions about the effects of GST have subsided after he learnt about it in detail and after he saw that ease of doing business has improved significantly.”

PM Modi also talked about the historical significance of the month of August in the freedom movement. “Starting from 1857, we saw so many movements for India’s freedom. We remember Mahatma Gandhi for his leadership during ‘Quit India’ & we remember leaders like Lok Nayak JP and Dr. Lohia who took part in it. The month of August has seen historic movements in India,” said PM Modi.

Prime Minister also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. “In 1920 and 1942 we saw two different Gandhian movements. What was common was the widespread support for Mahatma Gandhi. PM Modi said that although there is no foreign power ruling India today, but we need to make poverty, corruption, casteism, communalism, terrorism and unhygienic conditions quit India.

Mentioning the recent commendable performance of the Indian women’s cricket team, the Prime Minister said, “In this day and age, expectations are raised so much. And then, if our team can’t win some people don’t even respect basic decencies. But, the way India supported the women’s cricket team shows a shift. I am happy how India took pride in the team’s accomplishment.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd