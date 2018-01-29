Mann ki baat: PM Modi lauds women achievers, Bihar govt for human chain against dowry

Remembering Kalpana Chawla ahead of her death anniversary on February 1, PM Narendra Modi said she sent a valuable message to all Indians, especially young girls. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Remembering Kalpana Chawla ahead of her death anniversary on February 1, PM Narendra Modi said she sent a valuable message to all Indians, especially young girls. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

In his first ‘Mann ki Baat’ this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the country’s women achievers and Unsung Heroes who won the Padma awards this year. Modi began his address with a tribute to the late NASA astronaut Kalpana Chawla and shared inspiring stories of women honoured with the First Ladies Achievement Award by the Women and Child Development Ministry recently.

Remembering Chawla ahead of her death anniversary on February 1, the PM said she sent a valuable message to all Indians, especially young girls. “…Her message is, ‘Nothing is impossible for women, if they have a strong will’,” said Modi. Chawla, the first woman of Indian origin in space, died on February 1, 2003, in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster. She was posthumously awarded the US Congressional Space Medal of Honor.

Since the age when the Vedas were composed by women, ‘nari shakti’ has set numerous milestones and continues to play a pioneering role, the PM said. “Let me tell you that one daughter is equal to ten sons… The punya (good) we get from 10 sons, we get that from one daughter…,” said Modi.

The PM also referred to President Ram Nath Kovind’s initiative to meet a group of “extraordinary” women, who were all path-breakers, and said women had broken through orthodoxy to achieve “extraordinary success”. Kovind recently met India’s first woman merchant navy captain, the first woman passenger train driver and fire-fighter, among others, he said, calling them the “first ladies” in their respective fields.

He cited the example of three Indian Air Force woman pilots who will soon be flying a supersonic fighter jet for the first time in India’s history. “Three women Bhavna Kanth, Mohana Singh and Avani Chaturvedi have become fighter pilots and are undergoing training on Sukhoi-30,” he said. He also commended the BSF women contingent ‘Seema Bhawani’, which performed stunts on motorbikes during the Republic Day parade. The Prime Minister lauded the women from Maoist-affected areas of Chhattisgarh who are operating e-rickshaws. The PM said the initiative, besides being eco-friendly, is also creating opportunities.

Congratulating the people of Bihar and the state government for successfully completing the human chain to protest against social issues such as dowry, child marriages and consumption of liquor, he said, “A human chain was formed to spread awareness about evils of dowry and child marriage. So many people joined the chain.”

He also asserted that more significance has now been given to the Padma award nominees’ work than his/her name and said common people, who do not live in big cities and are not seen in newspapers and TV, have been awarded. “In the last three years, the selection process has been made online, which has led to transparency and anybody can now nominate people for the honours,” he said.

On Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana, PM said, “Medicines available at the Jan Aushadhi Centres are 50% to 90% cheaper than branded drugs available in the market. This is great help for the common man, especially for senior citizens who require medicines on a daily basis and results in a lot of savings.”

Highlighting the contribution of Indians abroad, PM said, “This time, the European Union, has sent me a calendar, in which they have displayed the contributions by Indians in various fields of life living in different countries of Europe; whether working in the field of cyber security, or dedicated to Ayurveda, entertaining the society through music, or through poetry; someone researching on climate change or working on ancient Indian texts, someone driving a truck for livelihood, who went on to construct a Gurudwara or has built a mosque — wherever our people are, they have in their own way embellished or adorned the land of their adoption.” Ahead of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary on January 30, he said no tribute to him can be bigger than following the path shown by him.

