Mann ki Baat: PM Modi lauds Indian scientists over successful firing of Ballistic Interceptor Missile

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian scientists for successfully test firing the Ballistic Interceptor Missile along with the recent launch of 104 satellites in to space. In his address to the nation through monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’, the PM said: “Interception technology wale iss missle ne apne trial ke dauran, zameen se kareeb 100 km ki uchai par dushman ki missile ko dher kar ke safalta ankit kar di. Surksha ke shetra me ye bahut mahatvapoorn siddhi hai. Aur apko jaan kar khushi hogi, duniya me matra chaar se paach hi aise desh hain jinhe ye maharath haasil hai,” PM Modi said. (This missile with interception technology destroyed another missile at a distance of 100 km from the ground during its trial. This is a great feat in the area of security. You will be happy to know that only three-four nations in the world have excelled in this technology.)

PM Modi’s praise for the scientists came after India successfully conducted trial of indigenousy designed missile on Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal on February 12. “The target was developed for mimicking a hostile Ballistic Missile approaching from more than 2000 km away was launched from a ship anchored in the Bay of Bengal,” stated a PTI report.

As per reports, the new Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV) will replace Prithvi Air Defense (PAD)/Pradyumna Ballistic Missile Interceptor. Apart from India, countries like Israel, US, China and Russia have access to this technology. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had started developing a two-tier BMD system in late-1990s and first tested an interceptor missile in 2006, according to TOI.

