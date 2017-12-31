PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’: In 2018, we begin the journey from ‘Positive India’ towards ‘Progressive India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the last edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ for 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, underlining his vision for ‘New India’, invited people to join him in the journey of transforming the nation from a ‘Positive India’ to a ‘Progressive India’.

“There are many people who, with efforts at their level are bringing a positive change in the lives of many. In fact, this is the ‘New India’, which we all are building together… Come, let us welcome the New Year with the smallest happiness and commence the journey from a ‘Positive India’ towards a ‘Progressive India’,” he said.

The prime minister also asked people to share their positive stories with #PositiveIndia on the Narendra Modi App or MyGov portal.

PM Modi began his address by greeting the nation on Christmas and New Year. Quoting a verse from the Bible, he said: “The Son of Man has come, not to be served. But to serve, and to give his life, as blessing To all humankind”.

On the practice of ‘Mehram’ where Muslim women travelling to Haj must compulsorily be accompanied by male guardians, PM Modi called it discriminatory and said the rule has been changed. This year as many as 1,300 women have applied to travel to Haj without a male guardian, he said.

The PM had a special message for people who celebrate their birthdays on January 1. “Tomorrow, 1st January is special. We welcome those born in the 21st century to the democratic system as they will become eligible voters. A vote is the biggest power in a democracy. It can transform our nation,” he said.

He also suggested that a mock Parliament could be organised in districts to discuss development issues, and the ‘New India Youth’ can come up with ideas to accomplish India’s goals by 2022.

In his address, PM Modi congratulated Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak, who was recently in the news for topping the Kashmir Administrative Service exams. “He overcame adversities and distinguished himself from others,” said PM Modi.

Calling it a historic moment for India, PM Modi said that the leaders of all 10 ASEAN nations will visit India to participate in the country’s Republic Day celebrations.

