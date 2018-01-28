Mann ki Baat LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi remembers Kalpana Chawla, talks about development and achievements of women

In his first ‘Mann ki Baat’ in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday at 11 am. Talking about women empowerment, PM Modi remembered astronaut Kalpana Chawla who hailed from karnal of India and said that women today are not only developing but also leading in various walks of life.
The 40th episode of the monthly radio broadcast comes just days after India celebrated it’s 69th Republic Day and the prime minister shared his thoughts on increased participation of women in the Republic Day parade.
Mann ki Baat LIVE UPDATES:
11:24 am: PM Modi concludes Mann ki Baat.
11:22 am: PM Modi remembering Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Martyr’s Day said that the path of non-violence and peace is the true path which was shown by the father of the nation.
11:20 am: PM Modi talks about Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas and says we have immense relations with all Indians who are living in different countries and said, “I am happy that not onl;y they are serving in these countries but also have immense connection with India.”
11:18 am: PM Modi mentions the stories of some of the Padma award winners who have humble backgrounds but their contribution in society in immense and how these awards will help in increasing their public identity.
11:16 am: PM Modi talks about 2018 Padma Award winners in the first Mann Ki Baat of 2018.
11:15 am: To award someone, the importance of their work is increasingly considered rather than their public identity, says PM Modi.
11:14 am: Talking about Padma awards, PM Modi says that we should feel proud that such great personalities live in our society. He talks about the new norms in nominating the candidates for the awards by any common man through online process.
11:12 am: PM Modi talks about a cleanliness campaign launched by people in Akola to clean river Morna in which 100 NGOs and over 6000 people participated.
11:09 am: PM Modi says govt has established over 3,000 public medicos under PM Jan Awashadi Yojna to provide quality and affordable health service to every individual to create a healthy and prosperous India.
11:07 pm: Modi praises Bihar for organising Manav Shrinkla, a 13000 km long human chain to take an oath to fight social evil like dowry, domestic violence. Modi urged people to work for a New India congratulating CM Nitish Kumar, and people who participated in the chain.
11:06 am: The reason behind our success is flexibility, accepting and improving ourselves continuously engaging in self-correction which we have received from our culture, says PM Modi in Mann ki Baat.
11:05 am: PM Modi talks about women coming from the Naxal affected areas of Dantewada and adjoining regions who have become self-dependent by ferrying E-rickshaw.
11:04 am: PM Modi mentions all women staff working at the Matunga railway station in Maharashtra. Modi says people praised the BSF bikers who displayed their skills during Republic Day parade.
11:03 am: PM Modi talks about the first women achievers from various fields who met President Ram Nath Kovind.
11:01 am: PM Modi talks about achievements of women and says Women are not only moving forward but also leading in various fields setting new milestones.
10:58 am: PM Modi says Women are working and developing in every sector bringing honour and glory to India.
10:56 am: PM Modi talks about Prakash Tripathi who has written a letter to PM Modi. PM Modi remembers Kalpana Chawla who died on February 1 in Columbia space shuttle accident.
In the previous broadcast of the radio program, PM Modi underlined his vision for ‘New India’ and invited people to join him in the journey of transforming the nation from a ‘Positive India’ to a ‘Progressive India’.
“A cleanliness survey will be conducted from January 4 to March 10, 2018, to evaluate achievements in the cleanliness level in our urban areas,” he added.
Modi, on Twitter, invited people to pitch ideas for today’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme. In reply to his invitation, Congress President Rahul Gandhi asked PM Modi to spell out his plans for generating employment, taking Chinese out of Doklam and stopping rapes in Haryana.
