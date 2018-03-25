Mann ki Baat: New India is Dr Ambedkar’s India; aim is to make healthcare accessible, affordable, says PM Modi

In his monthly Mann ki Baat address to the nation on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon the issues of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers and his government’s aim towards “affordable and accessible” healthcare. He said this year’s Budget has taken a huge decision to help farmers to get proper price for their crops. “It has been decided that MSP for notified crops will be declared at least a half of their cost,” said PM Modi.
Talking about farming in Northeastern states, PM Modi congratulated them for a record breaking agricultural production. “Farmers are getting assistance from new technology which has supported productivity,” he said.
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat Highlights
The Prime Minister also remembered Dr B R Ambedkar on the occasion and said India today stands as a bright spot in the global economy and the entire world is looking at us as a hub for development and innovation. “It was Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar who dreamt of vibrant cities with top infrastructure. We are deeply motivated by Dr. Ambedkar’s emphasis on self-reliance,” he said.
The 42nd edition of the monthly broadcast also focused on healthcare, as PM Modi urged the youth to strive for a building a ‘Fit India’. “All young people can come together to launch a movement of ‘Fit India.”
The Prime Minister also discussed various messages and letters that he received from people across the country highlighting various issues. “When I read in letters sent by you that how a rickshaw puller from Assam’s Karimganj, Ahmed Ali built 9 schools for poor children, it gives me a glimpse into the nation’s willpower.” When I got to know the story of Dr Ajit Mohan Chaudhary of Kanpur that he goes to the footpath to treat the poor people there and provide them medicines, it provided me with the opportunity to feel the brotherhood of this nation,” he added.
- Mar 25, 2018 at 1:51 pmGaylord Modi would say anything to the unwitting public to get votes. He'd mortgage the country, his own pa s and even ask his wife to sleep with other men to secure votes. No wonder then that his wife had left him.Reply
- Mar 25, 2018 at 1:50 pmIs it really your Mann ki baat? Just 2 days ago you used all your powers and did everything just to defeat an Ambedkar to get elected to RS. Ha..Ha..Reply
- Mar 25, 2018 at 1:47 pmIs it really your Mann ki baat? Just 2 days ago you used all your powers, did everything just to defeat an Ambedkar to get elected to RS. Ha..Ha..Reply
- Mar 25, 2018 at 1:37 pmWhen is he going to listen to Jan ki baat?Reply
- Mar 25, 2018 at 1:33 pmThe merchant of dreams, the sower of lies, the weaver of words without meaning! That is what Modi is. Affordable health without budgetary allocation. Ambedkar's India without Dalits, minorities and the poor. Speak sweet and high morals, but chase and kills people for their beliefs and spread communal poison across the country. Tolerant Hindus must oppose the man. Otherwise it is obituary for democracy.Reply
- Mar 25, 2018 at 1:49 pmKindly don't give your comments from your relegious point of view as you people get funds from abroad to convert poor and needy people by paying money. But you keep those converted people as slaves in your diffe classes of worship. As this government has stopped this, you are agitated. India is culturally strong despite British started to break it by converting indians by way of educational and health charity missions. Please don't do your mischief further with Christian Congress leaders of Sonia and Raghul. Now neighbouring foreign countries of financing agitations and media support for removong strong leader of Modi from PM in 2019. It will be a dream only for them.Reply
