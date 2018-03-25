Mann ki Baat: New India is Dr Ambedkar’s India; aim is to make healthcare accessible, affordable, says PM Modi

Modi talking about farming in North Eastern states, congratulated them for record-breaking agricultural production. (Express Photograph by Tashi Tobgyal) Modi talking about farming in North Eastern states, congratulated them for record-breaking agricultural production. (Express Photograph by Tashi Tobgyal)

In his monthly Mann ki Baat address to the nation on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon the issues of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers and his government’s aim towards “affordable and accessible” healthcare. He said this year’s Budget has taken a huge decision to help farmers to get proper price for their crops. “It has been decided that MSP for notified crops will be declared at least a half of their cost,” said PM Modi.

Talking about farming in Northeastern states, PM Modi congratulated them for a record breaking agricultural production. “Farmers are getting assistance from new technology which has supported productivity,” he said.

PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat Highlights

The Prime Minister also remembered Dr B R Ambedkar on the occasion and said India today stands as a bright spot in the global economy and the entire world is looking at us as a hub for development and innovation. “It was Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar who dreamt of vibrant cities with top infrastructure. We are deeply motivated by Dr. Ambedkar’s emphasis on self-reliance,” he said.

The 42nd edition of the monthly broadcast also focused on healthcare, as PM Modi urged the youth to strive for a building a ‘Fit India’. “All young people can come together to launch a movement of ‘Fit India.”

The Prime Minister also discussed various messages and letters that he received from people across the country highlighting various issues. “When I read in letters sent by you that how a rickshaw puller from Assam’s Karimganj, Ahmed Ali built 9 schools for poor children, it gives me a glimpse into the nation’s willpower.” When I got to know the story of Dr Ajit Mohan Chaudhary of Kanpur that he goes to the footpath to treat the poor people there and provide them medicines, it provided me with the opportunity to feel the brotherhood of this nation,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd