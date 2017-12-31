Mann ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 11 am

Narendra Modi to address 2017’s last edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ on December 31. Narendra Modi to address 2017’s last edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ on December 31.

In 2017’s final edition of Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation Sunday through his monthly radio program at 11 am. The prime minister on Thursday invited people to share their ideas for the programme. “The final Mann Ki Baat of 2017 on the final day of the year…looking forward to your inputs for the programme on 31st,” Prime Minister Modi had tweeted.

In the previous edition of ‘Mann ki Baat’ on November 26, Prime Minister Modi saluted the martyrs of the 26/11 attack. He said that ‘the nation remembers the “brave women and men” who lost their lives.’ He also spoke about spreading positivity in the coming new year. “I urge you to compile around five positive things from this year and share with me with ‘#PositiveIndia’; this will inspire others too.”

PM Modi’s address will be broadcast live on All India Radio. Listeners can also tune in to the program on Doordarshan and live stream it on the official YouTube channel of Narendra Modi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd