Mann ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the nation at 11 am through his monthly radio programme, ‘Mann ki Baat’. The prime minister is expected to speak on the recently concluded elections in five states and vow to fulfill the poll promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party in their manifesto.

The address will be broadcast on All India Radio, Doordarshan and the Narendra Modi mobile app. Immediately after the Hindi broadcast, Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages. To hear the prime minister’s address on mobile, one can give a missed call on 1922.

In his last address, PM Modi spoke about ISRO’s growing prowess and commended the space organisation for sending over 100 satellites into orbit. He also highlighted the successful test firing of the ballistic missile interceptor and the country’s blind cricket team winning the World Cup.

