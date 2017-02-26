Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation

PM will address the nation today. (Source: Narendramodi.in) PM will address the nation today. (Source: Narendramodi.in)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the nation in the 29th edition of his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’. In his last broadcast, on January 29, the PM had urged students preparing for exams to ‘smile more and score more’. He had also congratulated the families of those who won gallantry awards during Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

As the Assembly elections are underway and polling will take place in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the Center had to take permission from Election Commission to air PM’s broadcast. Therefore, it is expected that the PM will not touch upon any issue which might have political connotation to it. The broadcast will begin at 11 am and will be broadcast by All India Radio, Doordarshan and on the prime minister’s official website http://www.narendramodi.in/mann-ki-baat.

