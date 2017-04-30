Mann ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi addresses the nation

Mann ki Baat: Listeners can tune in to All India Radio or watch the telecast on Doordarshan. (Source: Narendra Modi /Twitter) Mann ki Baat: Listeners can tune in to All India Radio or watch the telecast on Doordarshan. (Source: Narendra Modi /Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat. Listeners can tune in to All India Radio or watch the telecast on Doordarshan.

Mann ki Baat LIVE UPDATES:

11.13 am: Our youngsters often prefer leading lives in comfort zones. Now that the vacation period is here, I request our youngsters to move towards new experiences, discover news places and new skills. I urge you to conduct new experiments.

11.10 am: PM Narendra Modi talks about summers affect humans as well as birds. He also talks about Save the Sparrows campaign.

11.06 am: Climate change was earlier a topic for academicians and seminar. However, today we experience this in our daily lives. Nature has changed the laws. May June ki garmi March April mein aagayi.

11.03 am: I thank people for putting forward their suggestions on topics for Mann Ki Baat address. For instance, some asked me to speak on the food waste issue. After the previous address, I came across so many initiatives that were launched to tackle this issue.

11.00 am: PM Modi begins his address.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd