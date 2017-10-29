Mann ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 11 am today

PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat: The last edition of the Mann ki Baat marked the third anniversary of his monthly radio programme. (File Photo) PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat: The last edition of the Mann ki Baat marked the third anniversary of his monthly radio programme. (File Photo)

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ at 11 am today. Readers can tune into AIR or live stream the program on the YouTube channels of Prime Minister’s Office. DD news and various TV stations will also be broadcasting the program.

The last edition marked the third anniversary of his monthly radio programme in which he spoke about how his ‘Mann ki Baat’ has helped him connect with people from every corner of the country.

PM Modi expressed his gratitude at the tremendous response to the ‘Swacchata hi Sewa’ movement. In a bid to boost the Incredible India campaign, he also urged people to send their suggestions for possible tourism spots in their cities. The PM said that the suggestions sent to the government will be scrutinised by the respective authorities.

PM Modi also wished the nation on the occasion of Navratras in his last address. He congratulated Lt Swati Mahadik and Lt Nidhi Dubey who have been commissioned in the Indian Army after their husbands were martyred during army operations.

Modi also referred to the U-17 football World Cup event which India hosted for the first time.

