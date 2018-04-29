Mann ki Baat LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to address nation shortly

In his last Mann ki Baat address, Modi touched upon the issues of MSP for farmers and affordable healthcare. (File) In his last Mann ki Baat address, Modi touched upon the issues of MSP for farmers and affordable healthcare. (File)

Back from a two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people of the nation in his 43rd Mann ki Baat radio programme. The monthly programme will be broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan. It can also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News.

In his last Mann ki Baat address, Modi touched upon the issues of MSP for farmers and his government’s aim towards “affordable and accessible” healthcare. He had said that every expense incurred by a farmer, including his labour, will be considered while fixing the minimum support price (MSP) at 1.5 times the input cost. The PM also lamented that many people mocked Bhimrao Ambedkar and made efforts to ensure that the son of a backward family does not progress but noted that today’s ‘new India’ is altogether different as it belongs to the poor and the backward.