Mann ki Baat LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to address nation shortly

Back from a two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people of the nation in his 43rd Mann ki Baat radio programme. The monthly programme will be broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan. It can also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News.
In his last Mann ki Baat address, Modi touched upon the issues of MSP for farmers and his government’s aim towards “affordable and accessible” healthcare. He had said that every expense incurred by a farmer, including his labour, will be considered while fixing the minimum support price (MSP) at 1.5 times the input cost. The PM also lamented that many people mocked Bhimrao Ambedkar and made efforts to ensure that the son of a backward family does not progress but noted that today’s ‘new India’ is altogether different as it belongs to the poor and the backward.
Highlights
PM says every single village of India has access to electricity
On Sunday morning, the PM said April 28 would be remembered as a historic day as every single village of India had access to electricity. He tagged a news post in his tweet that said the last village to be brought on the national power grid was Leisang village in the Senapati district of Manipur at 5.30pm on Saturday. "28th April 2018 will be remembered as a historic day in the development journey of India. Yesterday, we fulfilled a commitment due to which the lives of several Indians will be transformed forever! I am delighted that every single village of India now has access to electricity," Modi tweeted.
Welcome to our live blog. This will be the 43rd edition of PM Modi's the Mann Ki Baat programme, which will broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi mobile app. ANI reported that Union Minister Vijay Goel will join the programme, along with the people of village Bharthal.