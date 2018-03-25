Mann ki Baat: PM Modi to address the nation at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people of the country in his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people of the country in his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people of the country in his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday at 11 am. All India Radio will relay the 42nd edition of the programme, which will also be broadcast on Doordarshan and streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

In his last address, Modi spoke on women empowerment and said it was every Indian’s “fundamental duty” to ensure participation of women in all fields of life. The Prime Minister also focused on the youth in his address, asking them “to be motivated to serve society through science”.

He had said the dream of a New India envisaged women who were strong, empowered and equal partners in development. He said a woman’s power today underlined inner fortitude and self-confidence, which made her self-reliant. “Not only has she herself advanced but has carried forward the country and society to newer heights…Today the country is moving forward from the path of women development to women-led development,” Modi said.

Modi said till three years ago, thousands of people lost their lives every year because of a heatwave. Since then, the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) has organised workshops on heatwave management as part of a campaign to raise awareness among the people, he said. “In 2017, the death toll on account of heatwave remarkably came down to around 220 or so,” he said. The PM also referred to the newly launched ‘Gobar Dhan’ scheme, in which rural waste would be converted to clean energy through biogas under the Swachh Bharat campaign.

