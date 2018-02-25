Mann ki Baat LIVE updates: GOBAR-Dhan Yojana rolled out in rural areas to convert waste to biogas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address to the nation Sunday through his monthly radio program, Mann ki Baat. The 41st edition of his radio show is broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and on the Narendra Modi mobile app.

He had invited people to share their thoughts and inputs for the radio programme, asking them to record their messages for the program. He tweeted, “What are your ideas and inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 25th? Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message.”

In his last edition, Prime Minister Modi had spoken about women power he said, “Woman power is playing a pioneering role and establishing milestones and there are no upper limits for Nari Shakti.”

He also highlighted the works of some Padma winners whose names were announced on the eve of Republic Day. He called upon society to hear the stories of these winners so that they could enrich and inspire others.

The PM also referred to President Ram Nath Kovind’s initiative to meet a group of “extraordinary” women, who were all path-breakers, and said women had broken through orthodoxy to achieve “extraordinary success”. He had also congratulated the people of Bihar and the state government for successfully completing the human chain to protest against social issues such as dowry, child marriages and consumption of liquor.

