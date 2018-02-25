Mann ki Baat LIVE updates: GOBAR-Dhan Yojana rolled out in rural areas to convert waste to biogas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address to the nation Sunday through his monthly radio program, Mann ki Baat. The 41st edition of his radio show is broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and on the Narendra Modi mobile app.
He had invited people to share their thoughts and inputs for the radio programme, asking them to record their messages for the program. He tweeted, “What are your ideas and inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 25th? Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message.”
In his last edition, Prime Minister Modi had spoken about women power he said, “Woman power is playing a pioneering role and establishing milestones and there are no upper limits for Nari Shakti.”
He also highlighted the works of some Padma winners whose names were announced on the eve of Republic Day. He called upon society to hear the stories of these winners so that they could enrich and inspire others.
The PM also referred to President Ram Nath Kovind’s initiative to meet a group of “extraordinary” women, who were all path-breakers, and said women had broken through orthodoxy to achieve “extraordinary success”. He had also congratulated the people of Bihar and the state government for successfully completing the human chain to protest against social issues such as dowry, child marriages and consumption of liquor.
Mann ki Baat LIVE updates:
After 70 years of spending thier lives in darkness 3 villages of Elephanta Island received electricity recently. This is ot just electricity, but a new beginning of development phase.
Ensuring equal participation of women in every sphere of social and economic life isour duty. Traditionally men were identified as 'Yashoda-Nandan' or 'Gandhari-Putra' these were the identities of a son.
India is heading towards women-led development. Swami Vivekananda used to say, "The idea of perfect womanhood is perfect independence."
In a unique move Chhattisgrah celebrated 'trash mahotsav'. The objective was to spread awareness about the recycling and reusing of waste/garbage.
An online trading platform will be set up to facilitate the 'GOBAR-dhan yojana' to connect farmers to buyers of agricultural waste. Create self-help groups, creative societies and take full advantage of this opportunity. Become a part of this 'Clean Energy' and 'Green Jobs'.
The 'GOBAR-Dhan' yojana must also be seen as a source of income for the farmers of rural India.It will keep villages clean, improve the health of the animals, and biogas will increase self-reliance in energy for cooking and lighting.
This time in the budget, emphasis was laid on 'Waste to Energy' and 'Waste to Wealth' through biogas for villages under Swachh Bharat, theinitiative called 'GOBAR-Dhan'. The purpose of this initiative is to convert animal dung and garbage into compost.
India led joint exercise for disaster management along with other countries like Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal. This was one the greatest experiments of its kind.
I appreciate the anonymous heroes who reach out for rescue and relief operations soon after any disater. Be it thw Fire and Rescue Services, National Disaster Response Forces, our Armed or Paramilitary Forces or even the NCC scouts who spare no efforts in ensuring the safety of citizens.
To know the facts, one has to be curious. This is also the real inspiration behind scintific research. Until and unless we find answers to the questions like why, what and how, we must keep the curiousity within us alive.
As a revolutionary, maharish Aurobindo challenged the British rule and fought against them. And as a sage, he challenged every aspect of life to find answers and show the right way to humanity.
Science and technology are value neutral. It depends on us what work we want a machine to do. Hence, human objective becomes inmportant. Technology must be used only for welfare of humankind.
Day by day machines are becoming smarter and technology and artificial intelligence can be used widely to enhance the lives of poor. I urge scientists to find ways in which we can enhance the lives of our 'divyang' brothers and sisters through artificial intelligence.
India has a legacy of great scientists. On one hand, there are great mathematicians like Baudhayana, Bhaskara, Brahmagupta and Aryabhatta. On the other hand, greats such as Sushryta and Charaka in the field of medicine are our pride.