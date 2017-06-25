Mann ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi greets nation on Eid

Mann ki Baat live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mann ki Baat live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio broadcast programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The radio programme is being broadcast live on All India Radio and Doordarshan. People can also tune in to the Mann Ki baat programme on the Narendra Modi mobile app. The programme is also being streamed live on various YouTube channels: PMO’s, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News.

Mann ki Baat live updates:

11.20 am: PM Modi congratulates Badminton player Kidambi Srikanth on his stellar performance at the BWF super series in Indonesia. “Badminton player Kidambi Srikanth recently won the Indonesia Open. He has made the nation proud,” PM Modi said.

11.10 am: On the anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, PM Modi said it will be remembered for the way in which people of India came together and safeguarded the democratic values. “Those who love democracy can never forget the dark night of June 25, 1975 when the nation was turned into a jail. Opposition voices were muzzled,” he said.

11.05 am: The movement to clean India is a mass movement. It is no longer restricted to Governments alone: PM Modi.

11.02 am: People in a village in Bijnor did not accept money from the administration to build toilets. They did it themselves. This is heartening. They said, instead spend the money on other development works. We will build the toilets through our own resources: PM Modi.

11.00 am: PM Modi begins his address by wishing everyone on Eid. “India’s diversity is its uniqueness and strength. Holy Month of Ramzan is observed with reverence. Heartiest greetings to all on Eid,” PM Modi.

