Mann ki baat Live Updates: Proud that all religions in the world exist in India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am. In the 32nd edition of the popular radio programme, the Prime Minister wished the nation on the occasion of Ramzan and said that he was proud that all religions existed in harmony in India. It is also his first after completing three years in power. It was simultaneously broadcast on the YouTube channels of Prime Minister’s Office’s and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, whereas it DD News also aired the programme. In the last episode of the programme, the Prime Minister touched up on various issues, including the VIP culture in the country.

Here are the live updates for PM Modi’s 32nd ‘Mann ki Baat’:

11:11 am: I got a very interesting suggestion- since its 3rd Yoga Day, why not 3 generations of a family come together & practice Yoga: PM

11: 10 am: Connecting with nature is nothing but connecting with ourselves. If we do so we nurture a better planet: PM

Connecting with nature is nothing but connecting with ourselves. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/rrjvOdMxp2 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 28, 2017

11:06 am: Today we remember Veer Savarkar on his Jayanti. He spent time at the ‘Kaala Pani’ and there he wrote a lot: PM

11:04 am: I am happy to see youngsters are taking interest in lives of our freedom fighters, who spent their lives in jail: PM Modi on the occasion of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s birth anniversary

11:03 am: We are proud that people from all faiths live in India in a harmonious manner: PM

11:02 am: We are proud that out ancestors have left such a culture where India’s diversity today is its strength: PM

11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his monthly address by wishing Muslims on the occasion of Ramzan

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd