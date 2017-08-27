Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address the nation at 11 am

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation through 35th edition of his radio broadcast programme Mann Ki Baat. PM Narendra Modi will address the nation through 35th edition of his radio broadcast programme Mann Ki Baat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 am on Sunday through his monthly radio programme “Mann ki Baat”. In a Twitter post on August 17, the Prime Minister asked people to share their ideas on his Narendra Modi Mobile App for the radio programme.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister asked the nation to tune in to his address at 11 am on Sunday. “Mann Ki Baat will take place tomorrow at 11 AM. Do tune in,” PM Modi tweeted.

According to reports, PM Modi is likely to touch upon issues related to sports ahead of the National Sports Day on August 29. According to news agency PTI, senior officials at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) were asked to inform resident athletes to tune in to the programme.

PM Modi, who visited Bihar on Saturday to review the flood situation, may also speak about the flood situation in several parts of the country. After his aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of the state along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday, PM Modi had announced a Rs 500 crore relief package for the victims.

Modi is also expected to speak about the violence that ravaged parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday after a CBI court in Panchkula convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. He may also talk about the Supreme Court’s instant Triple Talaq verdict.

The radio programme will broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan at 11 am. It will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the broadcast.

