Mann ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Modi says GST has transformed economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’. The show is being broadcast by the All India Radio (AIR) as well as Doordarshan. This broadcast is the 34th edition in the Mann ki Baat series. The Mann ki Baat programme is available in 20 languages. People can also give a missed call on the number 1922 and can hear ‘Mann ki Baat’ on their mobiles.
Mann ki Baat LIVE UPDATES:
11:30 pm “In this day and age, expectations are raised so much. And then, if our team can’t win some people don’t even respect basic decencies. But, the way India supported the women’s cricket team shows a shift. I am happy how India took pride in the team’s accomplishment”, said PM Modi in his address to the nation.”
11:24 pm “When I am speaking on 15th August from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I am merely the medium. It is the people whose voice is resonating. Our festivals bring economic opportunities for the poor, festivals light the lamp of prosperity in the homes of the poor”, says PM Modi.
11:18 pm Prime Minister honours MK Gandhi in his address. “In 1920 and 1942 we saw two different Gandhian movements. What was common was the widespread support for Mahatma Gandhi. PM Modi says that although there is no foreign power ruling India today, but we need to make poverty, corruption, casteism, communalism, terrorism and unhygienic conditions quit India.
11:15 pm PM Modi talks about the historical significance of the month of August in the freedom movement. “Starting from 1857, we saw so many movements for India’s freedom. We remember Mahatma Gandhi for his leadership during ‘Quit India’ & we remember leaders like Lok Nayak JP & Dr. Lohia who took part in it. The month of August has seen historic movements in India”, said PM Modi.
11:08 pm “I feel very happy when a poor person writes to say how because of GST prices of various items essential for him have come down. Successful rollout of GST is a case study. It is also an example of cooperative federalism. All decisions taken by both Centre and States. GST is more than just a tax reform! It ushers in a new culture”, says the Prime Minister.
11:06 am PM Modi begins the address by talking about Goods and Services Tax (GST). “Like always, I seek ideas and suggestions from people. This time, I have got lot of calls and letters on GST. It has been one month since GST was implemented and its benefits can be seen already”, says Modi.
- Jul 30, 2017 at 11:59 amMAN KEE DOOSRI BAAT YEH HAI KE AB TECHIES KO USA NAHEEIN JANA PAREGHA KIYOON KE INDIA AB FIRST WORLD COUNTRY HO GAYA HAI. KOEE BE UNEMPLOYED NAHEEUN HAI AUR SB MLLIINAIRES HO GAYE HAEIN. TUMARA CHAIWALA PMReply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 11:57 amIt is business and not governance which BJP is practising. Look at what China does with its products. Either copy paste or label someone else's precious product as made in China. UPA did all the hard work and BJP put the label. Now they are working hard to get all the other party workers to work for them because there are only a bunch of cr.ooks left in BJP who are original BJP. The Ideology followed by BJP is that of RSS.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 11:36 amsame economy would have transformed 5-6 yrs back when you feku would have opposed GST at that time.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 11:32 amOnly I d I o t Arvind Subramanian, the economic advisor who did not know demonetization was coming(and yet he claims he is the advisor on economy) knows that within weeks of introducing GST its impact on economy. His combined with CHAIWALA ECONOMY is going to lower(per perverted Brahmin mentality) China's economy(rather than increasing India's economy).Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 11:30 amsuddenly mehbuba has realised that her following in muslims of kashmiris is slipping and she is no more seen as surviver of kashmiri muslims .she got panicky ans is resorting to statements which favour antiindia elements and pro pakistani troublemakers.she need to understand that she is a kashmiri resident which is part of india and all such irresponsible statents can go against her and action can be taken against her for making stateements against the state interest which amounts to treason.she need to exlain to the indian country that her statements were not meant in favour of separists who are arrested and action being taken aaist them for making statents against the country and other financial irregalarites for which they canbe jailed after due trials.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 11:22 amWhy BJP or Modi was not shown the same interest 5-6 years back? why they protested then? Because BJP wanted to put their stamp !! Modi will do or put his stamp, what Jaitley will say or advise.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 11:20 amBJP's two main sources of communicating with the people of India : Mann Ki Baat and Times Now.Reply
