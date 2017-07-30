Mann ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Modi says GST has transformed economy

PM Modi also articulates his personal opinions on a variety of topics of his choice on the show which he believes is vital to establish a connect with the citizens of the country. This broadcast will be the 34th edition in the Mann ki Baat series. PM Modi also articulates his personal opinions on a variety of topics of his choice on the show which he believes is vital to establish a connect with the citizens of the country. This broadcast will be the 34th edition in the Mann ki Baat series.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’. The show is being broadcast by the All India Radio (AIR) as well as Doordarshan. This broadcast is the 34th edition in the Mann ki Baat series. The Mann ki Baat programme is available in 20 languages. People can also give a missed call on the number 1922 and can hear ‘Mann ki Baat’ on their mobiles.

11:30 pm “In this day and age, expectations are raised so much. And then, if our team can’t win some people don’t even respect basic decencies. But, the way India supported the women’s cricket team shows a shift. I am happy how India took pride in the team’s accomplishment”, said PM Modi in his address to the nation.”

11:24 pm “When I am speaking on 15th August from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I am merely the medium. It is the people whose voice is resonating. Our festivals bring economic opportunities for the poor, festivals light the lamp of prosperity in the homes of the poor”, says PM Modi.

11:18 pm Prime Minister honours MK Gandhi in his address. “In 1920 and 1942 we saw two different Gandhian movements. What was common was the widespread support for Mahatma Gandhi. PM Modi says that although there is no foreign power ruling India today, but we need to make poverty, corruption, casteism, communalism, terrorism and unhygienic conditions quit India.

11:15 pm PM Modi talks about the historical significance of the month of August in the freedom movement. “Starting from 1857, we saw so many movements for India’s freedom. We remember Mahatma Gandhi for his leadership during ‘Quit India’ & we remember leaders like Lok Nayak JP & Dr. Lohia who took part in it. The month of August has seen historic movements in India”, said PM Modi.

11:08 pm “I feel very happy when a poor person writes to say how because of GST prices of various items essential for him have come down. Successful rollout of GST is a case study. It is also an example of cooperative federalism. All decisions taken by both Centre and States. GST is more than just a tax reform! It ushers in a new culture”, says the Prime Minister.

11:06 am PM Modi begins the address by talking about Goods and Services Tax (GST). “Like always, I seek ideas and suggestions from people. This time, I have got lot of calls and letters on GST. It has been one month since GST was implemented and its benefits can be seen already”, says Modi.

