‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation today at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am.

The PM’s address will also mark the beginning of BJP’s election blitzkrieg in Gujarat, with as many as 199 party leaders are set to tune in to the radio address while having tea with people across the poll-bound state.

The event, branded as ‘Mann ki Baat – Chai Ke Saath’, will cover 50,128 polling booths in 182 Assembly seats. Referring to the meme mocking Modi over his tea-seller background, tweeted by the Youth Congress, state BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav on November 23 had announced this event.

PM Modi welcomed the move as he posted on Twitter saying, “Happy to know that @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas are going to the booths and hearing #MannKiBaat together.”

The first phase of Gujarat polls will begin on December 9.

In his last address, on October 29, PM Modi asserted that Indian soldiers have brought glory to the nation as UN peacekeepers. Hailing Indian soldiers’ contribution for the maintenance of peace in different parts of the world, Modi said India is the third highest contributor to UN peacekeeping missions, with around 7,000 personnel on missions across the world, and also imparts training to their counterparts from 85 countries. “The brave peacekeepers from this land of Mahatma Gandhi and Gautam Buddha have sent a message of peace and amity around the world,” said Modi.

Hailing the armed forces, PM Modi mentioned his recent visit to Gurez, near the Line of Control in Kashmir, to spend Diwali with the soldiers. Calling it an “unforgettable” experience, he lauded the “struggle, dedication and sacrifices” of the soldiers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd