Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi says he is happy to accept Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: The PM is expected to touch upon development targets met so far, as the BJP government completes four years in office today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio broadcast “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday at 11 am. In the 44th edition of the radio programme, PM Modi is expected to focus on the four years of BJP rule at the Centre. It will be broadcast on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan. It will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News. The programme will be simultaneously broadcast on AIR’s website – http://www.allindiaradio.gov.in. Immediately after the Hindi broadcast, AIR will air the PM’s talk in regional languages. Regional language versions of the programme will also be repeated at 8pm.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also inaugurated the much-awaited Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore, earlier today. Follow all the LIVE UPDATES here.