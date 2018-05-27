Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi says he is happy to accept Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio broadcast “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday at 11 am. In the 44th edition of the radio programme, PM Modi is expected to focus on the four years of BJP rule at the Centre. It will be broadcast on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan. It will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News. The programme will be simultaneously broadcast on AIR’s website – http://www.allindiaradio.gov.in. Immediately after the Hindi broadcast, AIR will air the PM’s talk in regional languages. Regional language versions of the programme will also be repeated at 8pm.
Meanwhile, the prime minister also inaugurated the much-awaited Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore, earlier today.
Highlights
Prime Minister Modi talked about the importance of indigenous sports/games like 'gilli-danda', kite flying, that help shape a beautiful childhood. He says the trend of such games is loosing and laments over the fading cultural values they impart.
PM Modi says he is happy that the captain of Indian cricket team has challenged him. He appreciates Virat Kohli's initiative and says it will keep us fit and encourage others to remain fit. He was talking about the #FitIndia campaign, which has been followed by people from all walks of life.
Prime Minister Modi mentions the name of D Prakash Rao, a tea-seller in Cuttack, Odisha for bringing a drastic change in the lives of poor children.
PM Modi pays tribute to the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 54th death anniversary today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of World Environment Day, expressed concern about plastic pollution. He said it is crucial to strike a chord with nature.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he is happy to accept the fitness challenge by cricketer Virat Kohli. He said fitness is crucial to the overall development of the nation's health.