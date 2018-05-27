Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi says he is happy to accept Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge

Follow Us:
Sunday, May 27, 2018
Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Today's programme is expected to focus on the four years of BJP rule at the Centre. It will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR (All India Radio) and Doordarshan.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 27, 2018 11:45:05 am
pm modi mann ki baat, mann ki baat, narendra modi mann ki baat, pm modi live, modi talk show, pm modi all india radio, all india radio, modi to address nation, four years of bjp Mann Ki Baat LIVE: The PM is expected to touch upon development targets met so far, as the BJP government completes four years in office today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio broadcast “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday at 11 am. In the 44th edition of the radio programme, PM Modi is expected to focus on the four years of BJP rule at the Centre. It will be broadcast on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan. It will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News. The programme will be simultaneously broadcast on AIR’s website – http://www.allindiaradio.gov.in. Immediately after the Hindi broadcast, AIR will air the PM’s talk in regional languages. Regional language versions of the programme will also be repeated at 8pm.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also inaugurated the much-awaited Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore, earlier today.  Follow all the LIVE UPDATES here.

Live Blog

In his monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 am today. Follow LIVE UPDATES

Highlights

    11:45 (IST) 27 May 2018
    Modi underlines the importance of indigenous sports, says they also teach the children about Indian culture

    Prime Minister Modi talked about the importance of indigenous sports/games like 'gilli-danda', kite flying, that help shape a beautiful childhood. He says the trend of such games is loosing and laments over the fading cultural values they impart. 

    11:36 (IST) 27 May 2018
    I am happy to accept Virat Kohli's fitness challenge: PM Modi

    PM Modi says he is happy that the captain of Indian cricket team has challenged him. He appreciates Virat Kohli's initiative and says it will keep us fit and encourage others to remain fit. He was talking about the #FitIndia campaign, which has been followed by people from all walks of life.

    11:29 (IST) 27 May 2018
    Modi lauds D Prakash Rao, a tea-seller from Odisha, for tansforming lives of poor kids

    Prime Minister Modi mentions the name of D Prakash Rao, a tea-seller in Cuttack, Odisha for bringing a drastic change in the lives of poor children.

    11:26 (IST) 27 May 2018
    PM lauds tribal students from Maharashtra for scaling Mount Everest
    11:24 (IST) 27 May 2018
    PM Modi pays tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 54th death anniversary

    PM Modi pays tribute to the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his  54th death anniversary today. 

    11:18 (IST) 27 May 2018
    We should maintain a harmony with nature, not go against it: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of World Environment  Day, expressed concern about plastic pollution. He said it is crucial to strike a chord with nature.

    11:12 (IST) 27 May 2018
    PM congratulates 6-member woman team of Navy who sailed 22,000 nautical miles in 254 days to circumnavigate the globe
    11:10 (IST) 27 May 2018
    PM Modi says he is happy to accept Virat Kohli's fitness challenge

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he is happy to accept the fitness challenge by cricketer Virat Kohli. He said fitness is crucial to the overall development of the nation's health.

    pm modi mann ki baat, modi mann ki baat, four years of bjp, bjp government, moi radio talk On the fourth anniversary of BJP government's rule, PM Modi is expected to talk about the road traveled so far. (File)

    The Prime Minister, through his massive outreach programme,  has spoken on a host of issues ranging from farmers' problems to examination pressure on students. As the BJP government completes four years in office today, PM Modi will address the nation in his monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' and is expected to talk about the targets met so far. He also inaugurated the first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway, earlier today. The first National Highway in the country with 14 lanes, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway includes 6-lane Expressway and 4+4 Service lanes from Nizamuddin Bridge in Delhi to UP Border.

