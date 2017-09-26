Manmohan Singh turns 85: PM Narendra Modi among host of politicians to extend wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former prime minister Manmohan Singh at a function at the Rashtrapati Bhawan (Express Photo/Renuka Puri/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former prime minister Manmohan Singh at a function at the Rashtrapati Bhawan (Express Photo/Renuka Puri/File)

Politicians cutting across party lines wished former prime minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Tuesday. Singh, 85, was born in Gah in undivided Punjab on this day in 1932. He moved to Amritsar with his family during Partition. His political career began in the 1990s when he was appointed finance minister in the P Narasimha Rao government, despite his lack of political background. Singh, who had served as governor of the Reserve Bank between 1982-85, was instrumental in introducing key reforms that helped shape India’s economy. He later became the first Sikh prime minister of the country, and served two terms between 2004 to 2014.

Singh graduated in Economics from Panjab University, He later obtained a Masters degree in Economics from Cambridge University, and a D.Phil from University of Oxford. He worked as an expert on economic matter at the UN, the Ministry of Foreign Trade, the Finance Ministry and headed the Planning Commission. He has also taught at the Delhi School of Economics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish his predecessor. He said, “Warm birthday wishes to our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh. May he lead a long life filled with good health.”

Former president Pranab Mukherjee said, “Very Happy Birthday and auspicious #DurgaPuja #DrManmohanSingh Ji. Wishing you the best of everything.”

The Congress party, from its official Twitter handle, said, “Wishing our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh a very happy birthday. May he continue to inspire us for many years to come!”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “I wish beloved leader & former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh a very Happy Birthday. Look forward to his continued guidance & inspiration.”

“Warm birthday wishes to Ex-PM Manmohan Singh ji.May you be blessed with a long, healthy life,” Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said, “Wish you a very happy birthday Manmohan Singh ji. Pray for your long, happy and healthy life. Best wishes.”

“Warm Birthday Greetings to Former PM, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. May he be blessed with a long healthy life and happiness…”, tweeted Ashok Gehlot, general secretary of the AICC and former chief minister of Rajasthan.

