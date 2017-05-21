Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. ANI photo Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. ANI photo

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, on Sunday, paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his 26th death anniversary in New Delhi.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Robert Vadra also paid their respects to the former prime minister.

He had become the prime minister after assassination of his mother Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards in 1984 and served a full term till 1989.

He was assassinated on May 21, 1991 in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur while campaigning for the upcoming elections. The assassination attempt was carried out in form of suicide bombing by Thenmozhi Rajaratnam or Dhanu who was linked to the militant group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

