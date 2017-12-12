Mani Shankar Aiyar meeting: Manmohan slams Modi; Congress, BJP in war of words

Former PM Manmohan Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Archive) Former PM Manmohan Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Archive)

The BJP and Congress are embroiled in a war of words after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at a collusion between the Opposition party and Pakistan in the Gujarat Assembly elections. Responding to Modi’s allegations on Monday, former prime minister Manmohan Singh had accused him of spreading “falsehoods” to score political points. He added the PM is “setting a dangerous precedent by his insatiable desire to tarnish every constitutional office.”

During an election rally in the state on Sunday, Modi had referred to a “secret meeting” at suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s residence which was attended by former Pakistan Foreign Minister Khurshid Kasuri and Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood.

The Indian Express had reported Monday that the meeting was also attended by several former Indian diplomats and officials, and Manmohan Singh and vice-president Hamid Ansari.

Follow LIVE UPDATES on Manmohan Singh-Narendra Modi row

11.40 am: At least three people, who had attended Aiyar’s dinner, have responded to Modi’s claims. Sharat Sabharwal, a former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, said, “It was only a discussion on India and Pakistan relations, in the nature of many such discussions. There was nothing to do with internal political scenario.”

Chinmaya Gharekhan, a former special envoy of the Prime Minister said, “I can say that there was absolutely no mention, let alone discussion, of Gujarat or any other domestic political issue, Indian or Pakistani.”

Journalist Rahul Singh said he was “appalled”, and said “there was no mention whatsoever of India’s domestic politics, nor of the Gujarat election.”

10.45 am: A string of BJP leaders jumped to Modi’s defence on Monday, including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Jailtey, who described Aiyar’s dinner party a “worrisome meeting”, sought an explanation from the Congress on why it was held given the circumstances of India-Pakistan relations. Prasad said he “completely abhors any outside interference in India’s electoral affairs.”

10.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to hold rallies today, the last day of polling for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly election. Will they address the Pakistan-‘hand’ row?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd