Manmohan Singh-led Cong group to arrive in Jammu tomorrow

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led policy planning group of the Congress will be arriving here tomorrow on a two-day visit to study the ground security situation in the state. The Manmohan Singh-led Congress policy planning group, which also include former Union ministers P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni, will also meet senior party leaders, including MLAs and MLCs, soon after arriving here tomorrow, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma said.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Karan Singh, he said, is also expected to be the part of the delegation which would meeting representatives of various opposition parties, including the National Conference, the CPI(M) and the Akali Dal. The group was set by the Congress in April after the situation worsened in the valley due to widespread violence by protesters following the death of eight persons in firing by the security forces during bypolls to the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The panel would visit Kashmir Valley on September 16 and 17 and Ladakh region on a later date. The group, who also included several state leaders, will meet 25 delegations during their two-day stay in the winter capital. They are also expected to meet the delegations of farmers, gujjars, paharis, schedule caste and schedule tribe, the spokesperson said.

