Former PM Manmohan Singh welcomes second quarter rebound, but warns ‘too early’ to say low growth trend reversed

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (File Photo) Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (File Photo)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday said that the rebound in the second quarter of 2017-18 was a welcome sign, but warned that it was too early to say there is a reversal in decline seen in the past five quarters.

“July-September quarter has registered a growth rate of 6.3 per cent. This is to be welcomed, but is too early to conclude that this represents a reversal of the declining trend seen in the previous five quarters,” the former finance minister told a gathering of businessmen in Surat.

At this rate it is not possible for the Narendra Modi-led government to equal UPA government’s 10-year average growth rate, Singh quipped.

“Some economists believe that the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has not captured the impact of demonetisation and GST on the informal sector that accounts for about 30 per cent of the economy,” Singh said.

The country’s GDP rebounded to 6.3 per cent in July-September due to the growth in the manufacturing sector which has reversed the slowing GDP growth since the past five quarters.

Singh also quoted economists M Govinda Rao and Pranab Sen on the uncertainty about the GDP growth. He said, “The RBI forecasts growth will pick up to 6.7 per cent in 2017-18, still Modiji’s four-year average growth rate will stand at 7.1 per cent.”

The senior Congress leader said that the rate of fall of GDP in the first quarter of 2017-18 to 5.7 per cent due to demonetisation was still a “gross underestimate” as the pain of the informal sector was not accounted for. Singh said that every one per cent loss of GDP annually costs our nation Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The impact of this loss was majorly felt on job creation, new opportunities for youth, businesses which had to shut down, and entrepreneurs who feel discouraged and disappointed, he added.

