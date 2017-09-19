Manmohan-led Congress team plans to visit Kargil, Leh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh with senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni arriving for an executive committee meeting at Hari Nivas in Srinagar on Saturday. Manmohan Singh is leading the party’s policy and planning group for discussions on the current situation in Kashmir. PTI Photo Former prime minister Manmohan Singh with senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni arriving for an executive committee meeting at Hari Nivas in Srinagar on Saturday. Manmohan Singh is leading the party’s policy and planning group for discussions on the current situation in Kashmir. PTI Photo

A policy and planning group of the Congress, which met several delegations in Kashmir, will be visiting the Valley again, especially the rural pockets. During its two day-visit, the five-member team — led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh — met 53 delegations and received some memoranda. The group now plans to travel to Kargil and Leh.

J&K Pradesh Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir termed the visit successful. “It has achieved results as our leaders interacted with at least 1,000 people from different parts of the Valley,’’ he said. Mir said that people expressed their feelings freely and appreciated the role of the Congress. “The Congress will continue its efforts in future,” he added.

A senior Congress leader said that after seeing the response of the people, the Congress leadership has decided to visit Kashmir again. “First this group will travel to Ladakh. Then a report will be submitted to the Congress leadership in New Delhi,’’ he said. “The aim is to break the ice and restore confidence of the people, who feel threatened by the policies of the BJP-PDP government.”

“Most of the people, including legislators, told the delegation that J&K had agreed to accession with secular India, not with a country led by communal forces. They warned that Kashmir could see endless turmoil if Article 35A is removed,’’ a senior Congress leader who was part of the meetings said.

