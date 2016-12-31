Manish Sisodia’s office burgled, documents, 2 CPUs gone

Sisodia inside the room that was burgled at his office, Friday. Amit Mehra Sisodia inside the room that was burgled at his office, Friday. Amit Mehra

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s office in east Delhi’s Khichripur was burgled in the early hours of Friday, police said. According to police, the burglars took away two CPUs, some letterheads, documents and a digital video recorder that had CCTV footage from Sisodia’s office, including that of the burglary. Workers at the office said that out of six rooms, only one was targeted.

Police said the burglars left behind a scanner, a water filter and an iron cupboard, which could raise doubts over the motive of the crime. Police said the stolen CPUs had data on various public grievances from RWAs and people from the area. There were also recommendations from the public on how to improve amenities in the constituency. “There was nothing much in the office as they were about to shift. The burglars took away valuable goods and left. We have lifted fingerprints and sent it for forensic examination,” said DCP (east) Omvir Singh.

He said a case under IPC sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night) and 380 (theft) has been registered. Police said the burglars jumped the wall and broke the office door’s latch with an iron rod. A police officer privy to the investigation said the latch was very weak would have given way easily.

“The burglars went inside the room from a window that was not locked from inside. There were two sets of fingerprints — on the CCTV camera and at the entrance of the room. It appears that two-three people committed the burglary,” said the officer. Office employees, meanwhile, speculated on the motive behind the robbery.

Upendra Kumar, who is responsible for office work, said they were supposed to shift on Friday from this office to a newly constructed one about one kilometre away. “We received orders on Thursday to shift, and the next morning, this burglary happened. The criminals left a printer-scanner, water cooler and an iron cupboard. Various public complaints and recommendations by this office were kept in digital format,” said Kumar.

He added that earlier, there was a PWD office right next to this one, where a guard used to be posted. But that changed after PWD shifted from the premises. Kumar said one of the rooms that was left untouched had a TV in it. “It looks like the burglars had done a recce before committing the crime as they seemed to know exactly which room to come to,” said Kumar.